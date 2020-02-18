Rev. Alfred Cooper will be remembered for his service to the community by the renaming of M Street.
The Alexander City City Council approved changing M Street to Alfred Cooper Street to honor the community man who died in March.
Alexander City councilmember Buffy Colvin said Alexander City residents Teresa Moten and Beverly White were instrumental in the process.
“This idea came from them,” Colvin said. “They went door to door and everybody said yes. They wanted to do something because of the number of people he helped.”
Cooper was a highly regarded community leader, educator and coach. He was 90 when he died March 25, 2019.
The former Laurel School assistant principal and football coach was a member of the Alexander City Board of Education when the Alexander City Schools were integrated. Cooper was also a minister for 40 years.
Colvin said Cooper was known for picking up children and getting them to ball practice and other events to help keep them off the streets.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley helped with the process of renaming the street with the Tallapoosa County 911 Board and public works director Gerrad Brewer helped with the maps and signs. Councilmembers said it is a great way to honor Cooper.
“I think it will be a great thing for that community,” Tapley said.
Colvin said, “I think it is so awesome to honor a man like this.”
The council extended a temporary moratorium for another six months on new types of businesses in the historic district to allow more discussion to include major thoroughfares into the ban. The moratorium was put into place at the request of Main Street Alexander City one year ago.
“The reason for the extension is the idea came up do we want to extend this to main feeders into our city,” community development director Al Jones said.
Councilmembers asked for an update on the moratorium three months from now before they will have to make a decision on a permanent solution in six months.
The council also approved an amendment to an agreement with Cellco Partnership. The agreement was first made in 2004 to allow Verizon Wireless to place communication equipment on city water towers. City clerk Amanda Thomas said the original agreement has steps in the lease payments and the current agreement is in its third of four such steps.
The changes involve the heading of some of the other previous amendments and allows for the company to change out some of its equipment.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins reported sales tax collection is up for the fiscal year.
“It is $219,000 over the same four months of last year,” Spraggins said. “That is a 6.5% increase. We hope that trend continues.”
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2.