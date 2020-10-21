Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins and city council president Tim Funderburk sat through their last council meeting as city officials Monday but not without remembering the progress the city has made in four years.
“We have done a lot,” Spraggins said. “A lot of big decisions were made early on. A lot of investment has been made in infrastructure. I was glad to be a part of it for four years.”
Funderburk said the city council has helped move Alexander City forward.
“It has been truly a privilege and honor to serve the city for four years,” Funderburk said. “I feel the things we have accomplished will serve the citizens for years to come. I look forward to watching the council from the other side.”
Both Spraggins and Funderburk wished mayor-elect Woody Baird and councilmember-elect Jimmy Keel well as they prepare to take office Nov. 2. Other councilmembers reflected on the last four years while looking to the future.
“I would like to thank the mayor and Tim for their four years of service,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said. “We have done a lot of good things, but we have to build on those things.
Councilmember Buffy Colvin said she has enjoyed her time on the council with Spraggins and Funderburk and looks forward to serving with Baird and Keel.
“I enjoyed the four years hanging out with you,” Colvin said. “Even though we didn’t always agree, we were able to get things done. The hot seat is hot.”
Councilmember Scott Hardy said the past four years have aged the council a little bit more.
“What an honor to serve with Mayor Spraggins and Tim Funderburk,” Hardy said. “We are little bit grayer though. I look forward to working with mayor-elect Baird and Mr. Keel.”
Councilmember Eric Brown echoed the same sentiments referencing tough times.
“I enjoyed working with you,” Brown said. “When (Spraggins) was council president, we had some contentious meetings. Then you were thrown into the mayor’s spot in the middle of the budget. These first four years have flown by.”
Councilmember Chris Brown has been on the council for just over a year and echoed Baird’s campaign theme in his remarks.
“I enjoyed my time under Mayor Spraggins,” Brown said. “I look forward to to serving with Mayor Baird and Mr. Keel. We are all here to make Alex City great again. Let’s keep our city and citizens in mind with our future work.”
Baird and Keel thanked councilmembers and Spraggins for their remarks and said they are ready to get to work.
City environmental services superintendent Marty Kendrick explained the city is running into issues to try and remove the dead pine trees associated with the April storm.
The city will be able to dispose of the debris pile on Railey Road and some of the debris left on city right of ways with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding. But many trees on private property damaged in the storm have lost their foliage and since died.
Kendrick said current Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations make it difficult to work on private property.
“I’ve been working on this for two months,” Kendrick said.
The city has hired a contractor to grind up and dispose of debris already at the city shop or on the rights of way and a contractor to monitor the project to meet FEMA standards. Kendrick said the contractors are used to working with FEMA.
“Our monitor said it doesn’t look good for us to be able to do the work on private property,” Kendrick said. “The hard part is getting FEMA to agree the dead trees is a community problem.”
Kendrick said the city could spend $4,000 on an application for the removal of trees from private property but it would likely be denied. Kendrick said even if approved, work would be difficult because every owner or heir associated with a single piece of property would have to sign off allowing the work to be done.
Councilmember Eric Brown asked if there are other programs that might be able to help.
“Dead pine trees attract pine beetles,” Brown said. “Those pine beetles would then move on to other stands of healthy pine trees damaging them.”
Brown asked about seeing if the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) of the Alabama Department of Agriculture had programs or funding to help remove the dead trees.
Kendrick said work will soon begin on grinding the debris pile and removing the remaining debris.
“We have about 40,000 cubic yards of debris behind the city shop,” Kendrick said. “There is an estimated 10,000 cubic yards still on city rights of way. That is stuff we can’t pick up because it is too big or tree hangers we can’t get to.”
Kendrick inquired what to do with the debris.
“When we start grinding this material, it’s not going to be good for landscaping,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said the ground material could be hauled to another site, wind rowed and allowed to become compost, a product that could be used by the city and the public. The material could be hauled off buried providing an immediate solution. It could also be taken to some wood plants.
“We possibly could redeem some of our losses that way,” Kendrick said.
No decision was made on what to do with the ground material.
The council approved entering an executive session to discuss economic development opportunities. The council returned to regular session after 50 minutes and took no action.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved a new water purchase contract with Walnut Hill Water Authority. The contract provides Walnut Hill with a minimum of 9 million gallons of water per month and a maximum of 35 million gallons at a rate of $1.58 per 1,000 gallons. The agreement also allows an increase in the rate if warranted through a rate study by a certified public accountant (CPA).
• Approved minutes from the Oct. 5 regular meeting and the Oct. 13 municipal election canvassing meeting
• Approved a one-day revival at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. It will also be the organizational meeting of the council.