The Alexander City City Council met Monday night. It was expected to cast a vote on a permanent moratorium of certain types of new businesses in the downtown area Monday night, but it chose to delay the decision. Read more about that here.
In other matters, the city council also:
• Awarded an Alexander City Road Improvement Program (ACRIP) paving bid in the amount of $895,349.33. Read more details in Wednesday's Outlook.
• Rezoned a piece of property on U.S. Highway 280
• Set a public hearing to revoke a business license
• Declared pipe fittings and other supplies surplus
• Authorized the mayor to execute an Alabama Recycling Fund Grant with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to purchase a vertical baler
• Approved a resolution defining rights of way maintenance responsibilities at Patriot Point
• Approved a retail beer and retail table wine off-premises license for Patriots on the Corner on Highway 63 South