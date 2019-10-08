The City of Alexander City has awarded Central Contracting’s $9.3 million bid for the municipal complex on U.S. Highway 280 that will consolidate all city departments.
JMR+H Architecture vetted the Wetumpka company after the city decided to look into it after receiving its bid, which was the lowest bid out of four companies in September.
Although the council approved the bid of more than $9.3 million, it still can choose which alternates it would like to pick and which things it may choose to do in house instead.
Architects Jeff Cahill and Kevin Baughn were at Monday’s meeting to speak about the contractor which has been properly researched on its quality of work, reputability of subcontractors, licensing status and more. The architects’ recommendation is Central Contracting will do good work for the municipal complex.
The council also approved to go through the request for proposal process for the Russell Main Office on Lee Street. The city voted to tear down the building last year but, after discovering it would cost the city at least $175,000, decided to hold off for a while.
Monday’s approval means the city will advertise for proposals then a committee of four to five people will review those proposals and bring it to the council for review.
Community development director Al Jones said the committee will be focused on what the bidders will do once they get the building, what the benefit to the city will be, what the timeline is and what the financing is to immediately move the building forward.
“It’s not getting in any better shape by the day,” Jones said. “It’s getting worse and worse and quite honestly (the council) approved to tear it down over a year ago because the kind of condition it was getting in, and if nobody puts forward something or if we don’t accept something then we’re probably right back to coming to (the council) to request to tear it down at a cost of minimum of what we’ve been told is $175,000 to 225,000 to tear it down.”
Jones said the reason for the high cost is because there’s so much thick concrete in the building.
The city council also approved a request from Main Street Alexander City to approve electrical access for lighting of trees downtown. Executive director Stacey Jeffcoat was on hand Monday night to discuss using Auburn company Glitter and Glow which professionally installs lights in trees.
“Studies have shown that lighting makes people want to linger, shop, spend money,” Jeffcoat said. “It adds to the atmosphere.”
The trees to be lit will include those at the roundabout, the crepe myrtle at Coffee Corner on Main, the tree at Main and Calhoun streets, another at Calhoun Street, those at the Broad Street Plaza and the upper part of the trees in Strand Park.
The LED lights will have a timer so they come on and cut off at a certain time.
In other business, the city council:
• Went into executive session to discuss an opportunity for future economic development
• Approved amending an ordinance to rezone multiple annexed properties within the city corporate limits to RR or B-2
• Approved amending an ordinance to add a license for public events
• Approved adopting the FY 2019/2020 budgets and authorization list
• Approved authorizing the mayor to execute a lease with E-Z-Go division of Textron Inc. for golf carts
• Approved an alcohol license application for KBB Events located at 8 Broad St.
• Mentioned the Alexander City Fire Department is selling its annual breast cancer fundraiser T-shirts for $20 (regular sizes) or $22 (plus sizes)