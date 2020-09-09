City officials recognize pay for employees is not great, but the benefits are and need to be protected.
To ensure all city employees have proper benefits, the Alexander City City Council approved moving all Tier 2 employees to Tier 1 benefits at its Tuesday meeting. The move resolves a major issue city departments have had.
“There is a large disparity between Tier 2 and Tier 1 benefits,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “Tier 1 benefits are a big advantage. It’s a recruiting tool; it’s a retention tool.”
Human resources director Kathy Railey told councilmembers Tuesday both employees and the city will have to contribute more to the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA). Employees will pay an extra 1.5% of pay to retirement and the city even more. It is to take care of the increased benefit employees receive at retirement.
“I look at it as sort of a catchup,” Railey said. “You have to catch up on that unfunded liability.”
The unfunded liability is $36,699. The city will pay that for the next 15 years to take care of its difference. The city will also contribute the current increase in employer contributions — currently an extra $50,197. The city’s contribution could go up based on RSA determinations in the future.
The new Tier 1 benefits are effective Oct. 1. If the council would have waited, it could have voted as late as May and the benefits would not be effective until October 2021. The window to move employees to Tier 1 benefits will close in May.
Councilmembers recognized the need for the change in benefits.
“I’m pleased to be giving back to the people who give so much to our community,” councilmember Scott Hardy said.
The approval was met by applause from an entire non-working shift from the Alexander City Fire Department.
The city will receive reimbursement for 87.5% of the costs related to the April 19 storm. The council authorized the mayor to execute a state-local disaster assistance agreement with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency related to the April 19 storms. The agreement will allow for 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and 12.5% from the State of Alabama. The city will fund the remaining 12.5%.
President Donald Trump gave the damages a major disaster declaration July 10. City officials have already been uploading documentation to FEMA for approval for reimbursement.
Storm debris collected at the city shop is estimated to be 37,000 cubic yards.
The council approved DRC Emergency Services of Semmes, to remove debris still in the right-of-ways of Alexander City and from the pile. The council approved seeking proposals for the service and six firms submitted proposals.
The scoop cleanup may change in a big way even though most of the projects have been uploaded to FEMA for review.
“The pine trees many thought would come back are not,” community development director Al Jones said. “We have approached FEMA about the removal of the trees.”
Estimates put the debris from those trees between 75,000 and 95,000 cubic yards and DRC Emergency Services would remove and dispose of those if FEMA approves.
Public works director Gerard Brewer said the debris would be ground. The resulting chips could be sold to boiling operations and Brewer said some city departments have expressed interest in using part of it as mulch.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Heard from city clerk Amanda Thomas who reminded everyone of deadlines with the Oct. 6 municipal runoff election. Sept. 21 is the last day to register to vote in the election and Oct. 1 is the last day to apply for a runoff ballot.
• Approved a request to extend Strand Sessions and the Eighth annual Sun Festival. Hardy recused himself from the vote due to his affiliation with the Lake Martin Young Professionals that sponsors Strand Sessions.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a memorandum of understanding with the Tallapoosa County Non-Urbanized Area Public Transportation Program, ARISE Inc., for in-kind services for fiscal year 2021. The total value of the in-kind services is $7,200 for office rent, $7,200 for storage of vehicles and $3,120 for van washes.
• Approved a resolution appointing the mayor and gas department superintendent as voting delegates on the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia’s non-Georgia member election committee
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.