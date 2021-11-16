Growth and potential growth spurred the Alexander City City Council into two decisions at its meeting Monday.
First the council approved the application for a $5.4 million loan from the Clearwater State Revolving Fund.
“We are doing the sewer line from Sugar Creek to Kellyton for Alabama Graphite,” Alexander City community development director Al Jones said. “To get that project done it takes a lot of different funding sources. We are going to have to borrow some money from the state revolving fund which is very inexpensive money.”
The money would be borrowed for up to 20 years at a rate of 1.9 percent with two payments per year.
The revolving loan fund is through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The fund is designed to help fund wastewater projects. The city had already filed a preapplication.
The second decision could see growth at some point in the future though details are still scarce.
The council voted to surplus and sell city property following a 20 minute executive session to discuss an economic development opportunity. Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance director Chad Odom spoke to the council in the closed session along with three executives. After Monday’s council meeting Odom said the project is still confidential and more details would come at a later date.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Nov. 4 meeting
• Authorized the mayor to execute an engagement agreement with Local Government Services
• Authorized the mayor to execute a Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program agreement with Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama
• Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Jacobs Engineering for professional services
• Authorized the mayor to execute sewer maintenance contracts as necessary
• Approved the annual Procession in Celebration of Our Lady of Our Lady of Guadalupe for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.