Alexander City Schools is one step closer to selling bonds for a new high school building and other school renovations after a meeting of the Alexander City City Council on Monday.
The council approved updating the city’s sales tax ordinance regarding future revenue for education, recreation, infrastructure and other services, a funding agreement with Alexander City Board of Education and the transfer of two bond issues. The moves will consolidate the debt the city is carrying for the education with other monies received from the issuance of new bonds funded in part by the 1-cent sales tax passed by the Tallapoosa County Commission. The city school board brought the measure to the council in December and it was approved Monday after negotiating the fine points of the related documents.
“It’s gone back and forth,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “I’ve learned a lot. I look forward to a new high school and other renovations.”
Councilmember Chris Brown said he learned a lot about the school board in the process.
“We worked more closely than normal with the school board on this,” Brown said. “I appreciate their passion.”
Parrish Hills subdivision residents Dillion Johnson and Lisa McClendon complained to the council about the city granting right of way for a city street to a possible development between their homes. Johnson presented documents showing the right of way coming to the porch of his home – a home city officials approved he could build just two years ago.
Johnson said the property was deeded to Parrish Hills 25 years ago.
McClendon said she heard a possibility the property at the end of the proposed street could become, but council president Tim Funderburk said those questions should be directed to community development director Al Jones.
The council approved a request for proposal for a voiceover internet protocol (VOIP) system to cost no more than $151,960.80. The system will replace the city’s current system before it moves into the new municipal complex.
Councilmembers asked about the timing of the installation. City information technology director Rod Pridgen said it was better to go ahead and install the system before the move.
“If you wait you could have outages,” Pridgen said. “This way, you unplug your phone then plug it in when you get to the municipal complex and it works.”
Councilmember Bobby Tapley commended Pridgen for bringing a project to the table showing the savings and what other vendors presented.
City clerk Amanda Thomas said city operations could be changing with the spread of the coronavirus. Thomas said any changes will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
At its Thursday work session the council heard a request from the East Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission to move into an office at the city’s upcoming municipal complex. Executive director Lori Hodge Corley said the organization wants to serve more Southern counties by being in an Alexander City office.
“This is the perfect location for us to be in the lower counties that we serve right now,” Corley said. “Our fleet runs people up and down the highways all day long. It’s really a good opportunity for us to serve your community better.”
Councilmember Eric Brown was absent from the meeting.
In other action the council:
• Approved a request for Lake Martin Young Professionals to host Strand Sessions. Councilmember Scott Hardy abstained from the vote as he is on the board of the young professionals.
• Approved a request for the annual procession for Good Friday for the St. John Apostle Catholic Church
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Gabrielle Jansen contributed to this story.