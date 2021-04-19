With a unanimous decision, Alexander City native Brett Pritchard was appointed to the Alexander City School Board for a five year term.
Pritchard sought the seat as Denise Bates’ term was expiring. Bates was also a candidate as she sought her second term on the board. Bates and Pritchard were interviewed Thursday during an Alexander City City Council work session where both were asked the same questions.
All members of the Alexander City City Council cast their votes for Pritchard, high school and public relations specialist at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) after councilmember Scott Hardy nominated Pritchard and councilmember Chris Brown seconded the nomination.
All of the councilmembers thanked Bates for her service.
“I thank Denise for her five years of service,” council president Buffy Colvin said. “Both of them are very passionate and both are very energetic and both have a heart for Alexander City. I don’t want her to think we did not think she couldn’t continue for another five years.”
Council president pro tem Scott Hardy echoed Colvin’s sentiments and believes Pritchard will serve city schools well.
“Thank you to Denise for her time served on the board,” Hardy said. “Congratulations to Brett Pritchard for his new appointment. I think he will do a phenomenal job and with his overall activity it is very exciting to have him on board.”
Both Bates and Pritchard live in Tapley’s Council District 6. Tapley echoed the same sentiments but said members of the community pointed out something to him.
“I would like to thank Denise Bates for her five years on the school board,” Tapley said. “I had a phone call (Monday) and I know councilmember Chris Brown as well about how we had a good, diversified school board. They pointed out that three of our four principals are female, 96% of our teachers are female and they would have liked to see Denise stay on there.
“I would like to thank her for what she did for the school board and what she does for Alexander City.”
Colvin said her decision was tough, finding both Bates and Pritchard to be qualified.
“For me, it was that partnership with our community college that brought it home for me,” Colvin said. “Dr. Ruffin, she is going to be the only female, God Bless her.”