Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department director Sonny Wilson told the Alexander City City Council Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson is giving money to the city to help create activities.
“He got his grandkids and realized there is nothing to do,” Wilson said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “He decided to do something about it.”
Wilson said Alexander City Parks and Recreation is working with Robinson on three projects.
The dog park at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex is the first as it will be renovated.
“We will tear down the wood fence,” Wilson said. “We will put back an ornamental iron fence with a bench and dog toys.”
Another project will be to purchase a portable splash pad to be set at the City Pool and at schools.
The third project is to renovate one of the vacated tennis courts at the 6th Street Park into a pickleball court.
“They are playing at (Central Alabama Community College) now,” Wilson said. “They are pulling up tape when they finish at night.”
Wilson said the plan is to purchase materials to resurface one of the courts at the park along with a net and see how it goes before making further investment. Wilson said the only contribution the city will be making is the materials to resurface the court and labor.
The council approved accepting discretionary funds from Robinson.
“I thank Steve Robinson and Sonny for getting together to do this,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said.
The council approved two items to take care of recent annexation near Sturdivant Road. First the council placed most of the residents in recent annexation in Council District 6 and the remainder in Council District 2 but had to suspend the rules.
“This just adds it to those districts,” city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “We need to suspend the rules for immediate consideration. We need to do that so we can meet the deadlines of the Board of Registrars.”
The council also set Oct. 7 for public hearing to zone the property.
“For the businesses, those will be zoned B-2,” city development director Al Jones said. “If they are currently a business or have said they will be a business will do that. The rest will be rural residential.”
Jones said the zoning is not necessarily a permanent thing.
“We got to do something to start it,” Jones said. “If they would like to change after we initially set it, they can come back to the planning committee and ask for the change.”
The council approved to allow Mayor Tommy Spraggins to sign a contract with GolfNow. GolfNow currently is the point of sale provider for Lakewinds Golf Course.
GolfNow will now promote the course, one of three in the area on the system. The only cost is the course is to provide two tee times a day for the site to market as a hot deal where if sold, GolfNow keeps 80% of the sale. There are no other costs associated with the system.
Funderburk wanted to praise the city employees at the golf course.
“I want to give you an ‘Attaboy,’” Funderburk said. “I have been hearing the greens are in great shape, maybe the best shape ever.”
The council approved the Walking for Warriors event for Sept. 21 at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
The event is being organized by Tallapoosa Caring Refuge, an organization that supports Tallapoosa County residents affected by cancer. One of Tallapoosa Caring Refuge’s organizers Kim Dunn said the event replaces Relay for Life, but instead of sharing the funds beyond Tallapoosa County, funds raised in this program will stay in Tallapoosa County.
Keeping the funds local was pleasing to councilmembers.
“I think it is awesome,” councilmember Buffy Colvin said. “I like that we are able to keep the funds local.”
Spraggins praised Thomas for becoming a certified city clerk in the State of Alabama.
“It took a lot of time and work,” Spraggins said.
Spraggins said nine contractors picked up bid packets for the municipal complex.
“There is a lot of competition,” Spraggins said. “We have one local contractor who picked up a packet and another that wants to be sub-contractor.”
Spraggins said bids will be opened Sept. 19.
Thomas said there will be two work sessions in September for the city’s budget.
In other action the council:
• Waived the business license fee for vendors participating in Oktoberfest.
• Authorized Spraggins to execute a home energy supplier agreement with Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.