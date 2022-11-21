Thanksgiving outreach
Buy Now

Kevin James (left) hands Wayne Embry a full container. Volunteers and donors from a half dozen Alexander City churches pitched in to prepare hundreds of Thanksgiving plates for essential workers, first responders and anyone who showed up at the Benjamin Russell High School cafeteria Thursday.

 Siri Hedreen / The Outlook

Several churches and community volunteers are once again coming together to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to those in the Alexander City community.

Tags

Recommended for you