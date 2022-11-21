Kevin James (left) hands Wayne Embry a full container. Volunteers and donors from a half dozen Alexander City churches pitched in to prepare hundreds of Thanksgiving plates for essential workers, first responders and anyone who showed up at the Benjamin Russell High School cafeteria Thursday.
Several churches and community volunteers are once again coming together to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to those in the Alexander City community.
The meal will be served at the Benjamin Russell High School cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The menu will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving meal including turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, potatoes, bread, corn, cranberry sauce, desserts and beverages.
According to one event organizer, Michael Waldrop, this Thanksgiving community outreach has two focuses: Providing a Thanksgiving meal for families in the community who at this time do not have the means to have a Thanksgiving meal and delivering meals to public servants of the community who will be working on Thanksgiving Day, such as police and fire departments, nursing homes staff, Bill Nichol’s veteran’s home staff and others.
“At one time or other we’ve all had struggles financially, but there is no reason why we can’t be there for one another in times of need,” Waldrop said. “All you need is someone who cares and someone who needs to be cared for. Last year you may have been the care giver and this year you may be the one in need of a helping hand.”
This event is being sponsored by The Bridge, which is made up of several churches in the community. The Bridge began the event in the community in 2009.
“We are so thankful for those who have served, donated, advertised and spread the word for this event,” Waldrop said. “Also, we would like to say a special thank you to our Alex City school directors for allowing us the use of our high school cafeteria.”
If you would like to make a donation or participate in this event, please call 256-392-4950 or you can email Theresa Waldrop at tcforjc27@gmail.com.
The Outlook is seeking Alexander City's least favorite Thanksgiving food for a festive Thanksgiving story. Poll closes Nov. 21 by 5 p.m.
You voted:
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.