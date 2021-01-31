Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said the city is losing thousands of dollars due to an inability to collect delinquent utilities payments.
Baird presented a list 10 pages long at a work session of the Alexander City City Council of delinquent utilities.
“This is our utilities cutoff list,” Baird said. “There is an extreme amount of money sitting out there owed to the city from month to month.”
One such address has had many to apply for utilities as they are cut off and it is suspected the same people still live there.
“We have one rental property where something like 20 people have applied for utilities in the past two years,” Baird said. “That one property is over $10,000 owed to the city. They go three months, they come and pay $100 deposit and cut the utilities on. They run three months and a $600 bill and we cut them off. Somebody else comes in and pays a $100 deposit.”
Baird said it is amazing to see some of the names on the list. To combat the issue, Baird is suggesting changing how the city collects deposits for utilities and speeding up the process to cutting off utilities after a bill is delinquent. Baird presented draft resolutions on the matters at the meeting but said he hoped they would be finalized for a meeting in mid-February.
“We are still trying to finalize with (city attorney Larkin Radney) to make sure we are 100% totally legal,” Baird said. “After the problems we had with the (Southern Poverty Law Center) a few years ago with the courts, we are trying to make sure we absolutely have our I's dotted and T’s crossed before we present these and put them into use.”
One of the resolutions allows a debt collector to recover the unpaid utilities after 30 days of the city trying to recover it. It also allows the city go after other funds of a person whose name is the utilities.
“It’s a service supplied to us through the (Alabama) League of Municipalities that allows us to go after state income tax refunds,” Baird said. “If people owe us money and they have a check coming on the state income tax, they can snag that and pay us what is owed.”
Another resolution changes the way a resident, business or industry applies for utilities. The application would get the applicant’s social security number or other federal identification number.
“We are providing them with credit because they use utilities and then pay us,” Baird said. “We are extending credit to them. We have every right to ask for their social security number.”
This would allow a credit check. The credit would determine how much the applicant’s deposit would be.
“We have some customers who come in time and time again with bad credit and we keep getting stuck with these big bills,” Baird said. “If we do this, the potential is to break even because we got the deposit to cover it.”
Currently deposits are low and do not cover the nearly four months of utility bills a customer might accumulate before a disconnection.
“(Currently) if you own property, it is different than if you rent property,” Locke said. “Basic standard deposits for rental properties, if you have water lights, sewer and gas, you have everything is $116. That is like the max we have. If you only have water it is like $25. The deposits are so low.”
The proposed change would create three tiers of deposits based on credit scores placing an applicant into a green, yellow or red category. A deposit of an applicant with a credit score of 665 would be $50 per utility; a water and sewer deposit would be $100.
The other change moves the cutoff time.
“Right now someone can have up to three bills delinquent before we cut them off,” Baird said. “They could be into us for three months. So if they are only paying us $100 deposit, they could be into us for $600 in three months this time of year with the way the weather is.”
The proposal moves the delinquent date to 20 days after the date of the statement and if the statement is not paid in full, all utilities would be disconnected on the first day after the delinquent date. If payment is received after the delinquent date the customer will be required to pay the amount in full and $75 reconnect fee.
Baird said the city would be happy to go out and read a meter again if the customer thinks it was wrong, but if not, the customer gets penalized.
“If the person thinks their meter got read wrong and wants us to go back out there, if we are correct, they pay us $10,” Baird said. “If they are correct, we correct their bill and say we’re sorry.”
Baird said there are exceptions to being cut off such as being on life support, but there are still deadlines to be met or utilities will still be cut off.
Baird said there is money for those suffering during the pandemic.
“They have money out there for customers with COVID-19 problems, they can apply and get up to $1,000 to pay utilities,” Baird said. “We are working to getting that incorporated to give to the people that need it.”
The idea is to help utilities stop losing money. Baird said Alexander City wouldn’t be the first to do it as he has met other leaders who are supplied electricity by the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority who are doing something similar.
“We are not reinventing the wheel,” Baird said. “After about a year this levels the playing field and we will see less collections and the deposits will cover us.”
Councilmembers appear to be supportive of the changes. All understand the issues facing utilities and are trying to figure out solutions.
“The fact the league of municipalities sponsors this shows this is a big problem state wide,” Eric Brown said.
Any change would be publicized according to Baird. There is also a grandfather clause for deposits.
“Moving forward, we can’t bring them back and redo a deposit,” Baird said.
The Alexander City City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a regular meeting but the change in utilities deposits and collections will not be on the agenda.
“There are six legal documents that must be reviewed,” city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “We are meeting with (Radney) next week. The earliest it could be on the agenda is the Feb. 15 meeting.”