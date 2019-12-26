Alexander City has always been home for Rachel Lustic. After many years teaching at Stephens Elementary School, the classroom also became like home to her.
A 1998 Benjamin Russell graduate, Lustic has taught at Stephens for nearly 17 years and her husband Josh Lustic works in the school system’s maintenance department.
“This is where I was raised and this is home,” Lustic said. “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”
Lustic’s third-grade teacher inspired her to go into education.
“I’ve always loved children and my third-grade teacher rubbed off on me,” Lustic said. “It’s my element. It’s what I love to do.”
Lustic previously taught math, science and social studies in third grade and this is her first year teaching fourth grade, which is self-contained, meaning she now teachers all core subjects.
“I enjoy it,” Lustic said. “I’m working with a new team of teachers and I’ve enjoyed getting to know them. I also enjoy the fact that some of my babies I had last year I also have this year, so that worked out pretty good.
“This year I’ve pretty much felt like a first-year teacher staring over again with the new curriculum of reading and the curriculum of language because those are my two new subjects this year.”
Lustic said fourth-graders act more grown up than the third-graders she’s taught for nearly 16 years.
“They’re not babies anymore,” Lustic said. “They’re adults in little bodies whereas my third-graders were still kind of babies. They’re my biggest adventure for fourth grade.”
All fourth-grade teachers taught an arctic lesson and each teacher made a box featuring a lesson on an animal which they passed to each classroom, for Christmas. The student’s work from the unit was displayed in the fourth-grade hall.
“Every day we passed this box to the next teacher, so the kids were really excited to see it,” Lustic said. “The boxes were wrapped like Christmas presents so the kids were really excited every day to see what was in the box.”
Every school year is an adventure for Lustic and she enjoys her co-workers.
“I think my favorite part about each year is getting to know a different group of students and the worst part of each year is having to let them go in May,” Lustic said. “I always consider them my babies.”
Having taught for coming up on two decades Lustic advises new teachers to come in to work smiling.
“Get to know all of your students and their personalities and always challenge them,” Lustic said.