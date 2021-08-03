Talk of utility rate increases, questions about utility billing cycles, questions about city services and more have filled the inboxes and voicemails of Alexander City City Councilmembers.
To help answer questions and get more information out, council president Buffy Colvin is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday.
“I’m just trying to be more interactive with the public,” Colvin said. “When I started this, my main goal was to be sure we were being transparent. For us to be transparent, you have to be out there in front of citizens so they ask questions.”
Colvin said with many issues the city faces, she is wanting to make sure she is doing her part to keep the community informed.
“We want to get ahead of questions before they get too out of hand, we want to get the right answers out there,” Colvin said. “We want to make sure they are getting the right information. They are not coming to council meetings; they are not reading the newspaper. If they do read it, they are getting their own idea.”
Colvin is hosting the 6 p.m. Wednesday town hall in the heart of her District 2 at the Cooper Recreation Center Game Room but that shouldn’t stop any Alexander City resident from attending to hear about what is going on in the municipal operations of Alexander City.
“It’s open to anybody,” Colvin said. “You can ask any question. It is not district specific. Everybody is invited. I should be able to answer any questions. Department heads, if they want to come, they can come. If the mayor wants them to come, they can come.
“I want them to have the opportunity ask direct questions so they can hear the answer from us. If we can’t answer a question, I will take notes and get back to them when I have an answer.
Colvin is hoping the public will take advantage of the town hall setting instead of resorting to rumor and social media.
“I have had several town halls and didn’t have much luck with turnout so we are trying again,” Colvin said.