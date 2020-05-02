The Alexander City City Council will meet Monday to take up public safety issues, some of which deal with COVID-19.
The Alexander City Fire Department has requested to apply for grants for home cooking fire suppression canisters and to purchase personal protective equipment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The $39,832.25 grant requires the city match 5% and has a May 15 application deadline. The grant monies would be used to purchase Tyvek and Zython suits and respirators to help protect EMTs transporting COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 patients.
The fire department is requesting approval help with a fire prevention and safety grant for residential hood fire extinguishing canisters. The $45,000 grant, which also requires a 5% match from the city, would help with fire suppression systems in approximately 300 homes.
The council will also vote to authorize the mayor to execute an annual report for the Sugar Creek Waste Water and Coley Creek treatment facilities. The municipal water pollution prevention report is an annual report due by May 31. It is a full account of the city’s sewer system over the previous year.
The report states the city’s sewer and wastewater facilities were within normal ranges on all permit limitations set forth by Alabama Department of Environmental Management. There are currently no violations nor pending enforcement.
Ranging from 0 to 783 with 0 being a perfect score, Alexander City’s sewer and wastewater system scored 50 which is considered good. The main issues noted in the report are aging equipment and infrastructure at the wastewater treatment plants and pump stations. The report also noted issues with grease and flushable wipes entering the aging system.
Also on the Alexander City Council agenda is a license to sell alcohol at a Renfroe’s Market, a new grocery store set to open later this month.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday in city hall but due to social distancing in the COVID-19 pandemic the public will need to call in 1-866-705-2554 and enter 8684138 to listen. Only nine will be present in the conference room and The Outlook staff will be in an adjacent room broadcasting on its Facebook page through an open door.
The New Site Town Council also meets at 5 p.m. Monday in town hall.
On its agenda is updates on two grant projects — construction of the new medical clinic and renovations to the senior center. It will also consider taking part in the Back to School sales tax holiday and the small cell legislation.