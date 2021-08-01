Alexander City leaders are working to make sure a Fourth of July fireworks incident doesn’t happen again.
“We are working on a fireworks ordinance,” Alexander City City Council president Buffy Colvin said. “We had a situation with fireworks. Springhill had a very bad situation with mainly children, some adults, shooting fireworks at police cars and policemen. It could have been very deadly.”
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said two have been arrested based on videos of the scene — one for inciting a riot and another for reckless endangerment.
“We have warrants for others,” Turner said. “We are trying to locate other people.”
Turner is asking the council to make sure any ordinance the council passes is enforceable by police.
“The main thing we are asking with the ordinance is to give us something to regulate,” Turner told the council. “It would be nice to say something like at 10 p.m. becomes quiet time, therefore you have to quit.”
Turner said he is against an all out ban as he has enjoyed fireworks with his family on holidays creating some of his favorite memories. But Turner agrees something needs to be done to reel in the reckless behavior of some.
“I’m not saying arrest people, but it would need to be like the noise ordinance with citations,” Turner said. “Currently we can only ask politely to respect their neighbor, obviously it does not work. Most holiday weekends that involve fireworks, it starts the week before and goes the week after and all night long.
“In this situation, they didn’t respect anyone over there. They terrorized the tenants for a good while.”
City clerk Amanda Thomas said she is working with Turner and city attorney to come up with a proposed ordinance regulating the advertising of fireworks for sale, where and when fireworks can be sold and the time frames in which fireworks can be sold and used. She said they are looking at ordinances from other cities to draft Alexander City’s.
“We have a rough draft,” Turner said. “I don’t think anything in the draft restricts the sale of anything, it just puts a timeline on the sale of them, maybe not having the places set up three weeks in advance.”
Turner said enforcement and the possible punishment related to not following an ordinance on fireworks might be tricky.
“When children are involved, you can’t really cite a child,” Turner said. “Would it fall back on citing the parents?”