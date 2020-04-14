With the coronavirus crisis ongoing, there is not much for the Alexander City City Council to put an its agenda for the next meeting.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins said because of this, next week’s meeting will be postponed until May.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to put it off,” Spraggins said. “We do not have any really pressing issues to take up.”
Last week, the council met with three councilmembers phoning in by teleconference and three others present in council chambers along with Spraggins and city clerk Amanda Thomas to conduct a meeting while limiting in-person visitors.
Thomas said last week it was not yet decided if the next council meeting would be completely virtual due to the spread of the coronavirus, conducted in person or similar to last week.
Spraggins said the few items for the council was set to discuss next week are not crucial to the function of the city at the moment and can be held for next month.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 4.