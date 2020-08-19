Bobby Tapley has served the citizens of District 1 for eight years on the Alexander City City Council and he wants to serve four more years.
Tapley said he relies on visiting with his constituents to make sure their voices are heard by the other councilmembers and city officials.
“I think I check many boxes or I wouldn’t have been elected to two terms being the only surviving councilmember,” Tapley said at the TPI Political Forum. “I was reelected because I was very heavily involved in my district. I’m known to be honest, compassionate and caring for my community because I am the voice for those who have no voice. I’m the one in the community going door to door speaking to people not only when it’s election time but throughout the eight years that I have served. I have been committed to the community.”
While being the voice of District 1, Tapley said a few things remain the same as when he first started serving the citizens as councilmember.
“I have seen a lot of change in the eight years I have been elected,” Tapley said. “I have been through a completely new council. I have been through three mayors and have held my integrity and honesty. I have been told I’m one of a few that has a ‘nay’ in their vocabulary.”
Tapley has been seen at many public events over the years but it is not the only way he engages with diverse constituents promoting unity.
“The way I bridge the gap is I stay in the community and visit, go to the local churches and let them know I am no different than anyone else,” Tapley said. “I don’t look at skin color; I don’t look at rich or poor. Everyone is equal in my eyes. If people see that and know you, you come across well and are able to bridge that gap and bring unity to the community.”
The Bible provides the instruction manual on how to treat others.
“I just believe as a Christian we should live by the ‘Golden Rule,’ which is spoken in Matthew 7:12, ‘Do unto others you would have them do unto you,’” Tapley said. “If we all live by that rule, attend the events and let others see Christ in you, we would live in unity. I always say if you turn to Jesus, you will turn to one another and not against one another.”
Tapley and his wife have even filed legal paperwork to show everyone how they go about serving Alexander City.
“Rita and I have a registered trademark slogan, ‘We are working together to serve you better’’” Tapley said. “That is how I live my life to work with everyone and to be a servant. I say this city, state and nation would be better if we all did the same.”
Tapley said working with local economic development officials and other local government agencies will continue to develop a workforce attracting higher paying jobs.
“I do feel having a prepared and better skilled workforce is one path to bringing in better paying jobs to Alex City,” Tapley said. “The city can play a part by continuing to support the efforts of our school system and (Central Alabama Community College). It’s my understanding that there will be a new career tech design center at the new high school and it will have dedicated space for new technology that will align with the area’s workforce and development needs. It will be designed to collaborate with industry, manufacturing and companies that meet the high wage demands.
“We are very fortunate to have CACC right here in our backyard. They not only provide academically for people to better themselves but also while providing opportunities for citizens to learn technical skills in welding, robotics and electronics.
“We have to continue to provide a pathway for people to better themselves, whether that means going on to a four-year college, to go straight into the workforce, go to CACC to learn a trade or skill or if they just want to make a new career path. We have all the tools here necessary; we just need to follow through and make sure everyone is prepared.”
Tapley said the city and the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) have been able to increase wages some, but there is room for more growth in wages.
“Through the decisions we have made with the (LMAEDA) and with the cooperation of the county commission, the EDA has recommended no longer providing incentives such as tax abatements for existing industries if they have anyone on the payroll making less than $10 an hour,” Tapley said. “There also have been discussions about raising that figure to $12 an hour for new industry.”
Alexander City can’t dictate what wages are for employees working in the city but it can set parameters for benefits the city and EDA can provide to companies wanting to come to the area to influence the wages.
“We can’t regulate what companies choose to pay their employees but it is our goal of the city, EDA and county as well to move to higher pay with more diverse jobs for our citizens,” Tapley said. “We can choose to only incentivize those type of jobs, while still continuing to support our existing industry in other ways.”
Tapley said he is not a rubber stamp signing off on decisions in Alexander City. He said it is the reason voters should cast a ballot for him in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
“I’m not one of the yes men who just votes yes,” Tapley said. “I listen to my constituents and I vote that way. I’m going to continue to be an essential part in my community and be that voice, strong voice for the community. I will continue to actually be involved in the community because I believe every voice needs to be heard, that no one is better than another. I’m passionate about it.”