The Alexander City Middle School fishing team was recognized at Tuesday’s Alexander City City Council meeting for recently winning the state championship.
Alexander City City Council honors middle school fishing team
Cliff Williams
Staff Writer
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
