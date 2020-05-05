Alexander City is currently on good financial footing but, with the potential fallout from the coronavirus, it is being proactive.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins and finance director Sandy Stanbrough informed the council the city should be cautious about expenses in the next few months as data about sales tax comes in. Spraggins said the month of March was good for revenues.
“The month of March has always been our best month,” Spraggins said. “I think it has to with tax refunds and getting ready for spring break.”
Spraggins said the city has never had a $1 million in sales collected in a month but came close at $976,038 for March of this year. He said the city is ahead of budget in sales tax collection for the year so far by 6.8% but believes that number will change.
“It will drop,” Spraggins said. “The month of April restaurants and businesses were closed.”
Spraggins reminded the council he asked department heads to cut expenses by 5% and to not allow capital projects to start. He said he approved the engineering for the Coley Creek forced sewer main project but the officials would like at the project when more was known.
Stanbrough said the city had received almost all its funding from property tax and business licenses already including one license in March for $300,000 the city had budgeted to receive in April. She said the city’s general fund is $300,000 over budget year to date for revenue. She said year to date the city was $2.7 million over budget for revenues but the rest of the fiscal year revenue would only come from sales tax which she expected to be lower.
“We are expecting sales tax to go down,” Stanbrough said. “We are in a good position but need to be careful.”
Spraggins said the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) had given the city a $48,000 grant to install electric car charging stations. It is enough funding for three units at the new municipal complex and can charge up to six cars at once.
Spraggins said the firm of Jackson Thornton is working on cost of services study for utilities.
City clerk Amanda Thomas said no applications have been submitted yet for two vacant Alexander City Board of Education positions. The deadline is Friday.
Stanbrough said the accounting firm of Carr Riggs had the information for fiscal year 2018 to perform an audit.
The council approved an application to apply for a grant to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Alexander City Fire Department. If the department receives the grant it would be used to purchase more PPE so it doesn’t run in short supply at the department.
“We are burning through (PPE) right now,” Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said. “This is just trying to get ahead of the game.”
The $39,832.25 grant requires the city match 5% and has a May 15 application deadline. The grant monies would be used to purchase Tyvek and Zython suits and respirators to help protect EMTs transporting COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 patients.
The council also approved applying for a grant to help with fire prevention. The grant would provide $45,000 that requires a 5% match from the city. The grant would help with fire suppression systems in approximately 300 homes.
The canisters are something already in use by many rental units in Alexander City.
“Many years ago, we had a good many fires in the housing authority,” McAlister said. “Mainly kitchen fires. They did this and basically stopped most fires.”
The council approved documents to file an annual report for the Sugar Creek Waste Water and Coley Creek treatment facilities. The municipal water pollution prevention report is an annual report due by May 31. The council also approved a license to sell alcohol for Renfroe’s Market that should be open by the end of May.
The next meeting of the Alexander City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 18.