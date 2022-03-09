The Alexander City City Council approved changes to a sales tax assessed for just Alexander City Schools.
The change is part of an agreement with the Alexander City Board of Education allowing it to purchase property in the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex for the construction of a new high school.
Previously the sales tax appropriated to schools was capped at $750,000 per year with the rest of the collected tax going to the city’s general fund. The city also appropriated other funds to the schools.
“The major change is the cap will be removed,” city finance director Romy Stamps said. “There will also be no appropriations going forward.”
The council approved the change at Monday’s council meeting with councilmembers Bobby Tapley and Jimmy Keel voting no. Tapley and Keel also voted no to the initial agreement with the Alexander City Board of Education during a special called meeting last month.
Complaints about utility rates
Alexander City residents once again filled council chambers upset by the doubling of sewer rates. Residents said the increases were financially unbearable.
Before anyone could question councilmembers in public comments, Mayor Woody Baird tried to address many of the questions the city has been presented with in the last month. Baird told residents that Russell Corp. and its 12 million gallons of sewage daily subsidized the system for residents.
“Russell Corp. had to have that plant if they didn’t have that plant, the EPA and ADEM would have never allowed them to operate,” Baird said. “They wouldn’t have been able to dye a piece of cloth.”
Baird said sewage customers at the time of Russell’s operation were only paying about 20 cents on the dollar of the cost of sewage. Two decades later and little done with rate increases and maintaining the system left the city’s sewage system in ‘dire straits.’
“It is in the state of collapse,” Baird said. “Our sewer system is in shambles. There has been no money spent on it in the past to keep it up.”
Baird said the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant needs more $3 million in work and that was before damage from a February rain storm which caused a clarifier to collapse.
Now the city only has one of four clarifiers at Sugar Creek operational.
Baird said with no funds no major maintenance has been able to happen.
“We work day to day,” Baird said. “We patch the system.”
Even doubling the sewer rate still doesn’t cover the cost of operating the city sewer and sewage treatment systems.
“Even with the increase the city is still 20 cents on the dollar unfunded,” Baird said. “We are only collecting 80 cents of every dollar it costs to treat wastewater.”
Alexander City resident David Lee Wykcoff said he was concerned about retirees who receive only about $900 per month in income.
Baird said he understands the difficulties it puts those with fixed incomes on such as retirees.
Baird said gas and electric rates are regulated and can’t be changed by the city and water rate increases have to be justified to satisfy regulatory requirements. With those regulations, increases on utilities with more customers cannot happen to offset the issues in sewer rates.
Baird said more sewer customers are needed to prevent such increases in the future.
“We currently have about 4,700 customers,” Baird said. “We need about 8,000 to break even.”
Baird said the addition of Alabama Graphite, Wind Creek State Park and homes at Wicker Point will give the city the equivalent of about 8,000 sewage customers.
One resident said the city gets money allotted to it from the state. After Baird questioned further, the resident was speaking about a $500,000 grant the city received to repair portions of the water system in downtown following a fire at the First United Methodist Church.
Baird said the city applies for grants but there is no steady revenue coming from the county, state or federal government to support city utilities.
Wykcoff asked if the city had collected the approximately $100,000 in delinquent utilities from Aprinta that left town a few years ago. Baird said it had not. Baird said there were also numerous delinquent residential accounts that forced changes to the deposits new accounts pay.
Councilmember Jimmy Keel voted for the increase but now thinks rates for all utilities should be amended.
“We had to have a rate increase,” Keel said. “My only problem is we discriminated against one class of utility customer because it only affected the people on sewage.”
No halt to ACRIP funds growing
City staff had proposed a resolution to the council seeking the temporary allomate of a special sales tax for the paving of city streets to help with general fund capital expenses.
Most councilmembers expressed concerns of the change because the tax was levied to pave streets and should be kept there especially when it’s still not enough to keep up with current road maintenance and paving.
The resolution failed due to a lack of motion.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 21 work session and meeting and the Feb. 25 special called meeting.
• Approved the rezoning of multiple properties for Arthur Day, Stonebridge Development Group and Habitat for Humanity.
• Authorized a contract to allow hedging of prices for natural gas through the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia. The measure should prevent severe spikes in pricing in winter months.
• Appointed council president Buffy Colvin as the voting delegate for the upcoming Alabama League of Municipalities Conference.
• Amended the budget to allow payment of an equipment repair.
• Approved a restaurant retail liquor license request fo GS Kountry Kitchen pending necessary rezoning.
• Approved a request for the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce to hold Strand Sessions.
• Upheld the discipline or dismissal of a public employee by the mayor. Keel abstained.
Councilmember Scott Hardy was absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 21.