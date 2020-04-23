The City of Alexander City declared a state of emergency Wednesday.
To deal with issues related to storm recovery, the Alexander City City Council held a special-called meeting to approve the declaration. This state of emergency gives Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins the ability to enter the city into contracts, incur obligations on the city’s behalf, employ temporary workers, direct the utilization of volunteers, rent equipment, acquire and distribute supplies, materials and facilities and appropriate public funds as required for storm recovery.
Crews made significant progress in restoring power to Alexander City residents this week but today’s potential severe weather may slow that down.
“We are concerned a storm might create more damage,” Spraggins said. “We hope and pray not. We also won’t make as much progress (today) as we hope.”
Spraggins said as of Wednesday afternoon between 300 and 500 homes still did not have power but crews made good progress to reconnect lines across the north side of town.
“Crews completed repairing the backbone, the primary circuits that everything runs off of,” Spraggins said. “They have replaced all the broken poles.”
If weather forces crews to stop work restoring power they will divide up to evaluate the situation to have a better idea of what to do next.
“It will give us definite numbers of what is out,” Spraggins said. “We can then get to work in earnest again Friday restoring power.”
An extra 54 utility employees from across the state have joined the Alexander City Light and Power team to restore power in the city.
Spraggins said a decision was made to not wait on inspections to restore power to homes. He said if power crews feel comfortable hooking a home back up they would do so.
“We will come back afterwards to complete the inspection process,” Spraggins said.
A training session will take place today to give all crews a refresher on what to be on the lookout for in terms of reasons not to restore power to certain homes. Spraggins is hopeful most will have their power restored by Friday and is thankful of everyone’s support in the matter.
“We really appreciate everyone’s patience,” Spraggins said. “We are doing everything we can to get power back on.”
Spraggins said all of public works, light and power and other employees have returned to a regular work schedule to aid in the cleanup and recovery. He said some will work a 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift so help stagger schedules some to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
At Wednesday’s meeting, all of the councilmembers thanked city employees and those utility workers from other municipalities for their help and support in recovery efforts while some suffered damage and power outages.
“I want to thank the police and fire departments for their help in the storm recovery,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said. “Just so you know, my power will likely be one of the last ones restored.”
Councilmember Chris Brown said, “I want to thank everyone, especially the light, power, water and sewer guys for fighting through this.”
Councilmember Eric Brown said, “Every city employee is out there getting it done.”