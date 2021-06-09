A newly annexed area of Alexander City could get city gas and sewer in the future.
If built out, the gas and sewer line could accommodate development along the Highway 63 corridor. But first city leaders must figure out how to build out the project seeing what is needed to construct it. Funding must be found to help too. City engineer Gerard Brewer estimates engineering costs to be in the neighborhood of $200,000 and a construction estimate of $4.5 to $5.4 million.
“We are trying to do it as cost effectively as possible for the city,” Brewer said. “We will talk to some of the businesses who will benefit to help with some front end money. We will roll into some sort of bond or loan at a future date.”
If the city council green lights the utility extension to Wicker Point the city would run sewer and gas lines at the same time to help with some of the construction costs.
Installing utilities down Highway 63 opens the corridor for growth.
“It opens up a lot of areas for sewer,” Brewer said.
Councilmember Eric Brown said while it is an upfront cash heavy investment, the return on investment is there.
“This will more than pay for itself over time,” Brown said.
The motion only calls for construction plans and budgets to be developed.
The council approved declaring some items from the old police department as surplus allowing the sale of those items and other items already declared surplus at a public auction Saturday, June 19.
A new 10-year contract for water for the Ray community was approved by the council. The new agreement is for up to 3.5 million gallons of water per day and the 10-year agreement protects Alexander City against cost increases like the previous 30-year agreement.
Residents of Mallory Circle spoke about issues at a nearby business seeking help stating crowds gather and sometimes gunfire occurs.
“It used to be a great community,” Henry Hayden told the council. “There is so much gunfire day and night. Please help me get my community back.”
The council said they would look into the issues and see what could be done.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes from the May 17 meeting
• Approved the appointment of Hanlon Boyles to the library board
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 21. A work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17.