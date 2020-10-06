The Alexander City City Council has an operating budget for fiscal year 2021.
With seven hours discussing the budget in open meetings, the council felt it best to wait until a cost of services study can be presented by Jackson Thornton at its Oct. 17 meeting. The study will give councilmembers an idea of what services in the city actually cost, their benefits and what the revenue needs are, if any, to support long-term growth in Alexander City.
“We still have a lot of needs in the city,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said at Monday’s council meeting. “We will pass the capital budget later.”
The budget passed by the council keeps the city operating and adds employees to its payroll. Councilmember Bobby Tapley expressed concerns adding three employees to cut grass. He said it would be cheaper to hire a company to cut the additional grass at the municipal complex, the wastewater treatment facilities and Byers Field.
“I hate we keep adding positions, especially with our capital needs,” Tapley said. “I think (contracting the additional grass cutting) will help save money because we are not paying benefits.”
Other councilmembers were unswayed.
The only change councilmembers made to the budget from discussions during budget work sessions was to give Celebrate Freedom $7,500 instead of the requested $10,000 for the July 4th celebration.
Councilmember Scott Hardy said the organization had received increased appropriations for the last three years.
“I think we need to look at these a little more in the future,” Hardy said. “We can’t just keep giving increases. This might be about the max for any of the organizations.”
It did make it a requirement of organizations receiving funding for events and activities to supply the council with an itemized list of expenditures to ensure organizations were putting in effort too and not forget to raise funds.
“We donate to all these organizations,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “It’s the citizens of Alexander City (whose) money we are spending here. It needs to benefit all our citizens. We need to see a list of what was bought.”
Councilmembers want to make sure as many local purchases as possible are made with the funding for things such as food, drinks, stage rental and more.
The only capital projects approved not previously discussed were $25,000 in matching grant funds for the removal of the water tower on Washington Street and $45,000 to complete demolition of the old Alabama Food Building. Both projects were supposed to be done in fiscal year 2020 but are not yet complete forcing them into fiscal year 2021.
The council approved the transfer of a retail beer and retail table wine license for Koons III 5-1 but not without some discussion. Colvin voted no to the transfer and said she has received numerous complaints about the business and was uneasy about the license.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved the pre-application for 95% grant funding for the change of runway lights at Thomas Russell Field from incandescent to LED, installing more lighting arrester equipment and pavement maintenance. If the grant is authorized, the city would need to provide $67,000 in matching funds.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an in-kind services agreement with the Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa Community Action Committee to use the Cooper Community Center
• Approved a five-year agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group. It is the same engineering consulting agreement the city has had with C2HM. Only the name changed due to mergers.
• Approved a lounge retail liquor license for Grain and Leaf
• Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Castelluccio
• Approved a cancer walk for Oct. 17
• Approved the annual Christmas parade for Monday, Dec. 7.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 17 with a work session at 4 p.m.