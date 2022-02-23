Alexander City officials were surprised when the lowest bid at a bid opening for a sewer project two weeks ago was several million dollars below the second lowest bid.
The low bid for the new sewer line from the Kellyton Industrial Park came in under estimates. But officials quickly realized there was something wrong with the $9,241,102 bid from Norris Brothers Excavating of Cleveland, Tennessee. Jacobs Engineering’s Alex Houston told councilmembers the contractor did not respond to all parts of the bid meaning if the city went with the bid, issues such as not completing the project as design would like arise. Instead, the council in a 4-2 vote went to the lowest responsible bidder REV Construction of Tuscaloosa at $14,879,200, according to Houston.
“They didn’t use the new bid form,” Houston told the council. “They didn’t bid on some items [in the design.]”
Councilmember Jimmy Keel didn’t like the city going into so much debt especially when parts of the sewer system need major work and councilmember Bobby Tapley said with the difference he felt the project should be re-bid.
Mayor Woody Baird said there was no need to worry about the debt.
“It’s going to more than pay for itself,” Baird said. “We have a written commitment from [Alabama Graphite].”
A $16 million bid was also submitted.
Work could begin next month and is expected to reach substantial completion by March 15, 2023 and final completion by June 15, 2023.
Work session
Local developer John Ballard spoke with the council during a council work session about the city taking over utilities and the street in a duplex development he is building. Councilmembers said Ballard needs to start with the planning commission first to start the process for a variance for a single entrance to a subdivision.
During the work session, the council entered a 30 minute executive session to discuss pending litigation. It took no action when it returned to a normal meeting.
Utility bill complaint
An Alexander City resident spoke to the council about the increases in her utility bill.
“It was $587 last month and $687 this month,” she said. “That is unheard of. I borrowed money last month. I don’t know what I will do this month.”
The resident said there were two people living in the residence and water usage this month was more than 19,000 gallons.
Councilmembers and Baird tried to explain that there was too much water and there was likely a leak. Councilmembers assured the resident that someone from the city would look into it.
Last year the council voted to double sewer rates effective Jan. 1.
At the last council meeting more residents complained about the rate increase. City officials said the increase was needed to help fund maintaining the city’s utilities.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Held a public hearing for the rezoning of properties for Arthur Day, Habitat for Humanity and Stonebridge Development Group. No one spoke for or against the rezoning and the hearing was closed.
• Adopted new fire codes to get up to date.
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 7 meeting. Tapley abstained from the vote as he was absent from the Feb. 7 meeting.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a master agreement with TTL to manage reports for the environmental compliance services. The services will be paid for with airport funds.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Electric Cities of Georgia Inc. for training services. Instead the city will use $25,000 given to it by the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority.
• Set a public hearing for rezoning multiple parcels for the Monday, March 21 meeting.
• Entered into a legal services agreement with Larry Morris.
• Authorized the mayor to expend recovery act funds.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.