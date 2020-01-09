The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce will host its 109th annual meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at The Mill Two Eighty. The meeting will be a time to celebrate a year full of accomplishments.
The chamber is looking forward to moving this event to the evening for the first time in years.
A big part of the event will be recognizing of several award recipients such as the “Business Person of the Year” presented by Alabama Municipal Electric Authority; “Community Spirit Award” presented by Advanced Disposal; “Ambassador of the Year” presented by Central Alabama Community College and the “Lifetime Achievement Award” presented by Radney Funeral Home. The chamber will re-recognize the Alexander City Schools Teacher of the Year presented by River Bank & Trust.
The Alexander City Police Department will name its “Police Officer of the Year” and the Alexander City Fire Department will name its “Firefighter of the Year,” which are both presented by Country Financial-The Lisa McClendon Agency.
In addition to the award presentations the meeting will be an opportunity for the chamber to honor its retiring board members for their years of service and introduce new officers and directors.
The meeting is open to the public but reservations are required. Tickets are $40 per person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres. There will also be a cash bar.
This year’s annual meeting is being presented by River Bank & Trust. The gold sponsor is Central Alabama Community College.
Call Kim Dunn, director of marketing and special events, at 256-234-3461 or email kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com to make a reservation.