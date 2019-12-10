The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
This annual breakfast is the chamber’s opportunity to thank its members and elected officials for their support of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce throughout the year. The chamber would like to invite its sponsors, members and all elected officials to come have breakfast that morning. It is a come-and-go event so everyone is invited to stop by at their convenience.
The chamber will also use this opportunity to announce the winners in each category of the chamber’s Christmas parade. Winners have been notified and invited to join us for the formal announcement.
This year’s Christmas breakfast is being presented by Alabama Power. The chamber’s gold sponsor is Ivy Creek Home Health and its silver sponsors are Grace’s Flowers, Hometown Pharmacy and Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance.