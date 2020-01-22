Nominations are open for compassionate women who work hard and give back to Tallapoosa County. The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for “Woman of the Year,” which is awarded to a county resident at its Lead Forward Women Conference in March.
Chamber director of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said the award gives back to someone who works a job and raises a family.
“It’s a way to recognize a woman in our community who epitomize what we’re all about,” Dunn said. “We run the gamut of what different women have accomplished who won awards.”
Previous Women of the Year include Karen Kison, Lila Grace, Pam Robinson and Barbara Sokol.
“It’s a great opportunity for the women of our community to come together, realize we’re together, encourage one another and motivate one another,” Dunn said.
Anyone can write in a letter of nomination. Nomination letters should include how the nominee made an impact in her organization or community; examples of her leadership at work, volunteering or with family and friends; her personal achievements and leadership roles and how she uses passion and strength to inspire others.
Nomination letters should include complete contact information for nominators and the nominee including name, phone number and mailing and email addresses.
“The more info we have the better because it’s all judged by a panel of women outside the community,” Dunn said.
The number of nominations varies each year from six to 10, according to Dunn.
“(My favorite part of this is) always giving away this award and recognizing someone who works hard,” Dunn said. “If you know somebody who works really hard, that’s the greatest way is to write a nomination on their behalf.”
Dunn is still finalizing the details for the women’s conference including the date in March.
The nomination deadline is Feb. 6. Nominations can be mailed to the chamber at P.O. Box 926 in Alexander City or emailed to Dunn at kim.dunn@alexcitychamber.com.