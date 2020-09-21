By KIM DUNN
VP of Marketing, Special Events at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBER PULSE — The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce launched its fourth annual Total Resource Campaign (TRC) this week. In basic terms, a TRC is a sponsorship drive that markets partnership of the chamber’s programs, events, publications and electronic media. Over the next nine weeks, volunteers will raise the funding for the chamber’s program of work for all of 2021.
The TRC is divided into two parts. The first three weeks of the program, allows sponsors from 2020 the first right of refusal to renew their same sponsorships for 2021. Volunteers are now in the process of calling each of those Chamber members to discuss their options. On Oct. 7, the campaign will open to the general membership and run through Nov. 18.
By partnering with the chamber, businesses find increased opportunities to gain exposure among chamber membership and stakeholders during the TRC. Additionally, chamber members experience an increased return on investment by securing higher-profile visibility in the community through chamber programming. With nearly 50 different events and programs, there is something for every marketing plan and budget.
Chamber sponsorships are only available to chamber members so if you aren’t currently a member, now is a great time to join and get plugged in to the events and programs that best align with your business.
This year’s volunteers are Stephanie Daughtry, Randy Dawkins, Teresa Grier, Robert Gunn, Susan Hardy, Lori Harrell, Tippy Hunter, Jeremy Jeffcoat, Karen Kison, Terri Lawhorn, Malorie Mann, Mike McCaleb, Darlene Meadows, Tyler Mitchell, Kevin Speaks, Emily Sprayberry, Jason Tapley, Karen Treadwell, Bree Walton and Jeannine Williams.
For more information regarding the TRC, you can contact one of the volunteers directly or Kim Dunn, the chamber’s TRC manager, at 256-234-3461 or kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com and to be connected with a volunteer.