The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for “Business Person of the Year” and the “Community Spirit” award. Nominations are open through Jan. 3.
“We want all the nominees we can get,” director of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said.
The “Business Person of the Year” award is based upon an individual’s outstanding achievement, leadership, loyalty and dedication to his or her profession and to the business community of Alexander City. Nominees must be a chamber member and in been business in Alexander City for a minimum of five years.
“We want somebody who is a strong business figure in our community,” Dunn said.
The “Community Spirit” award is for an individual who embodies the principles of community leadership, selflessness, integrity and promotes the good of the community through his or her profession or volunteer activities. The “Community Spirit” winner will be the chamber’s Christmas parade grand marshal next December.
Nominees must be a resident of Alexander City or the Lake Martin area.
A detailed essay and the nominee’s address and phone number should accompany nominations for both awards.
A committee made up of local leaders and chamber members chooses winners which will be announced at its annual meeting Jan. 30 at The Mill Two Eighty. The chamber will contact nominees beforehand.
“We always recognize these people at that meeting,” Dunn said. “It’s a surprise for them that night.”
Dunn encourages residents who nominate people to send letters of support because it’s easier to select a winner when the committee has more information.
Nominations should be mailed to the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 926 Alexander City, AL 35011 or emailed to Dunn at kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com.
Nominations can also be submitted online at www.alexcitychamber.com/businessperson-of-the-year and www.alexcitychamber.com/community-spirit-award.