The City of Alexander City could make a little profit from a real estate transaction, and the city’s police and fire departments will see a little bump in paychecks thanks to a one-time pay increase.
The buildings and property owned by Aprinta Real Estate Holdings now belong to the city after the action of the Alexander City City Council at its meeting Monday and part of the transaction could be sold quickly for a profit.
“We have a very interested party,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “We have a written offer for more than $1 million with good jobs.”
Alexander City is purchasing the warehouse buildings on Russell Road for $1 million and the owner of Aprinta Real Estate Holdings, different from Aprinta, is donating the old Quick Hits building, Nos. 8, and 9 and the property that goes with it.
Even if the first offer falls through, community development director Al Jones said it’s not a problem and the purchase would be funded from cash on hand.
“We already have other offers, more than one,” Jones said. “(Funding) would temporarily come from enterprise funds. It will be repaid after the sale.”
If the first offer comes to fruition, the city would be left with the warehouses and the old No. 8 mill.
“They are buying the buildings they want,” Jones said.
The property had been sold at the Tallapoosa County property tax sale two years ago by a local businessman but was redeemed earlier this year by Aprinta Real Estate Holdings.
The one-time bonus check for first responders approved by the council should be in next week’s paycheck.
“We have all been affected by COVID-19,” Spraggins said. “Our first responders especially have been.”
The one-time bonus is 1% of annual pay. With benefits the total cost to the city to pay these bonuses is $58,000. It is something the council was happy to do.
“I want to thank all the police officers and firefighters,” councilmember Buffy Colvin said. “You don’t know how daunting it is to put on all that gear and transport those patients.”
Colvin said the fire department went even further to help her job as a respiratory therapist at Russell Medical.
“They loaned us a portable ventilator,” Colvin said. “It was a lifesaver.”
Tapley said, “I’m glad to see these (first responders) get the recognition and subsidy for some of the sacrifices they have made.”
Finance director Sandy Stanbrough said tax collections went well for the month of April despite the projections due to COVID-19. She said the general fund had $540,000 revenue over expenses compared to the budget for the year. It was a surprise to Spraggins.
“I predicted we were going to be down a couple hundred thousand dollars,” Spraggins said. “We are up compared to (April) of last year.”
Spraggins attributes to everyone shopping at Home Depot, Winn-Dixie and Walmart while staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked the upswing.
Stanbrough said the enterprise funds including the light and power department was only under $18,900 because of the storm.
“When you think of that we paid out for the storm with all that labor, that’s pretty good,” Stanbrough said.
Spraggins said although it is not finalized yet, it appears the city is in good position to receive federal funds to help with the April storm cleanup.
The council approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace the bridge on Airport Road near U.S. Highway 280. The project, estimated to cost $1.092 million, would bring a turning lane to the area to help eliminate flooding. ALDOT will fully fund the project up to the estimated cost. It has yet to be let for bid and anything over the estimate would be the responsibility of the city, but Jones said the council could decide to walk away from the project if it chose because of the cost overrun.
The council agreed to lease 3,500 square feet of the third floor of the new municipal building to the East Alabama Planning Commission. Spraggins said the agency would $15 per square foot per year in the 15 year lease and would also provide the $400,000 to build out the area for the agency’s needs.
Councilmember Chris Brown was absent from the meeting.
In other action the Alexander City Council also:
• approved a request for the annual July 3 Celebrate Freedom event
• approved appointing members to the board of the Amelia M. Russell Memorial Library and staggering the terms
The next meeting of the Alexander City Council will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 15.