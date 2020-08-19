Alexander City officials hope to have the 2021 budget approved on time.
Council president Tim Funderburk informed councilmembers city employees are close to presenting a budget to the council for its review and approval.
“(Finance director Sandy Stanbrough) and all the department heads are working hard to get this together,” Funderburk said at Monday’s council meeting. “We hope to have work sessions on this and pass it on time.”
Work sessions for the council to review the fiscal year 2021 budget are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 8 before the council’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sept. 10 and 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Officials hope to approve the budget at the Sept. 21 meeting. The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.
The council approved amending a bid for the removal of dilapidated structures to remove a water tank on Summer Street instead of fuel tanks on Franklin Street.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, the council approved the removal of gas tanks for a total of $94,000. The removal of the fuel tanks was one of three projects bid along with the removal of the water and a guard shack at the corner of Fifth Way and Garage Street. Alexander City community development director Al Jones explained there was a mixup by city officials in listing the projects for the council noticed by AAA General Contractors which was awarded the bid.
“(AAA General Contractors) didn’t have to call us on this,” Jones explained. “They could have done the fuels tanks for $94,000, a project they bid $30,500 for. The water tank on Summer Street is an eyesore and you can get a much bigger project.”
A community gospel event is set for Sept. 12 as the council approved the event to happen at the Cooper Recreation Center. P.U.S.H. Gospel member James Peoples told the council the event is meant to try to offer a way to bring the community closer.
“We are setting up a community event,” Peoples said. “We want to create more harmony in the community. We want everyone that can come to come. (Everyone) is invited to come out.”
Peoples said the group understands social distancing will have to be practiced and capacity to the event is limited due to COVID-19. Peoples said the group hopes the event will spur more in the future.
“This is just the first,” Peoples said. “We want to do more. We also want to be on your radar for any event to help out.”
The council amended the Alexander City Road Improvement Program (ACRIP) bid adding a 10% variance for unseen subsurface conditions. It is an item normally included in the bid but was left out. It brings the new total to $984,884.26 with $98,534.93 for the variance.
“This is budgeted,” Jones said. “It is normally there. This is just making sure it is there.”
Mayor Tommy Spraggins used his comments to the council as a chance to clear the air about rumors of overspending at the new municipal complex. Spraggins said the council approved the purchase of the property at a cost of $2,550,000 in January 2019. The council approved a $9, 322,350 bid for renovations bringing the total of the project to $11,822,350.
“That has been approved by the council,” Spraggins said. “A little over $6 million has been paid out. There is no reason to go over budget.”
Spraggins said architects have said the property will be worth between $25 and $30 million when completed. The city also acquired 57 acres of land in the purchase, some with U.S. Highway 280 frontage that has generated interest.
“Numerous developers and buyers have inquired, but we have done nothing yet,” Spraggins said.
The council approved the rezoning of property on U.S. Highway 280 for commercial use. The council held a public hearing Monday after receiving an application for a variance. No one spoke at the hearing.
City clerk Amanda Thomas reminded councilmembers about next week’s municipal election deadlines. Thursday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot. Thomas recommended those still needing to apply for an absentee ballot to come to her office to apply. Absentee ballots must be in the clerk’s office by noon Tuesday. The council will hold a brief meeting noon Sept. 1 to canvass the vote and approve provisional ballots.
New Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance director Chad Odom has been on the job for less than two weeks. Odom briefly spoke to councilmembers Monday and said he was doing what he liked in economic development.
“I chose this profession to help small communities realize their potential,” Odom said. “If we implement a plan together, it keeps (bad) things from happening.”