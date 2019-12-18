Alexander City Schools further discussed taking on its capital plan debt from the city Tuesday.
David Langham, of FCStone Financial, offered to help sell $50 to $55 million in bonds based on the 1-cent sales tax renewal for capital projects including the education debt Alexander City holds. It also discussed a timeline on the bonds.
Langham talked to the Alexander City City Council about it at a work session last week.
“This is about as good as it gets in terms of having an original idea, working together, figuring out the fine-tuning, fine-tuning and getting to where we are today — getting you more money for the same amount of payback,” Langham said. “It just works.”
Langham and superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford began talking about projects in the spring and moved forward after the Tallapoosa County Commission renewed the 1-cent sales tax in August.
The board of education doesn’t levy or collect its own taxes so the first critical component is the 1-cent sales tax. Langham said it is advantageous to refinance the debt on the city’s books.
“During the due diligence that we normally do over the couple of months where we’re putting it all together and preparing the plan, we determined there was a slightly better way to do this,” Langham said.
Langham said the board is going to combine the new money from the sales tax and old debt into one, which will help with savings. Langham said this is similar to refinancing a mortgage.
“The interest rates on the 2007 and 2011 pieces of debt that they’re carrying for you all are higher than interest rates today,” Langham told the school board.
Because Alexander City is responsible for the debt, it has a reserve fund equivalent to a one-year payment, according to Langham.
“If (the funding goes) away for some reason, the city is ultimately responsible as it sits right now,” Langham said. “That’s kind of an Armageddon scenario, but at the end of the day, financial-planning wise, it’s very smart of them to do that.”
Langham said the board will be pledging revenue against debt, and the combination of a lower interest rate and the reserve fund gives he board a net benefit of $3 million.
“Based upon certain historical collection, we know that that revenue will make that debt payment every single year and you’re not going to need that reserve,” Langham said to the board. “It’s a huge, huge win for you all.”
To get the $50 million in bonds the board needs $53 million to pay for professional services, Langham said. If the board is paying $3.2 million a year on the loan, it will need to make about $3.75 million to have room incase of extra expenditures.
“The idea is you always want to get a little more than you think you need today because you probably need to give yourself a little bit of contingency,” Langham said.
Board member Michael Ransaw asked if paying back $55 million was in addition to the city’s debt. Langham said the yearly $3.2 million includes all the debt.
“Right now the debt the city is carrying for you that payment on the debt is just shy of $1.8 million,” Langham said. “They’re having to pump in $1.8 million and based upon that revenue collection you guys get a little bit of a windfall at the end of the year.”
The school board’s windfall, or unexpected or high income, is about $300,000, according to Langham.
Board member Denise Bates asked what would happen if the board ever had to default loans, which is when someone hasn’t paid back loans in a certain period of time and a loan collector will contact the borrower to receive the unpaid funds. School system treasurer Rhonda Blythe said the state would not let the system go bankrupt, so if that happens it would intervene.
Langham told the board it can also make changes on how to refinance the loans after approving it.
The law firm Maynard, Cooper & Gale is looking at the resolution this week and Langham will get the plan from it by next week. Langham is also applying for the board’s credit score and submitting Form 1 to the state for its stamp of approval this week.
The score and the letter of approval will hopefully be approved by mid-January, according to Langham. The resolution from the attorneys will be presented to the city council Jan. 6.
“We’ll lock in your interest rate,” Langham said. “We’ll set up the closing rate shortly thereafter.”
Langham can’t close the loan sale until Feb. 1.
“Hopefully we’re keeping you guys in the loop on everything in the process but it’s nearing that timeline,” Lankford said to the board. “We’re getting closer and closer and I just think everything coming to a head at us at the right time.”
In other action, the school board:
• Approved a three-year plan with Southern Regional Education Board
• Approved a request for proposal for custodial services for the school system. Board member Dorothea Walker asked why the school system is contracting workers instead of hiring within the city.
“I will ask that in the future we do look at taking that responsibility back on the district,” Walker said. “Let’s look at whether or not it’s a real cost saving to us in the big picture.”
Blythe said it was cost effective and is saving the school system money nearly $100,000 to use an outside service.
• Approved the school system’s social media policy, which has guidelines on professionalism in regards to social media and sets up parameters
• Held a first reading on the audio visual enhancements