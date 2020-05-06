Alexander City officials are still seeking those willing to serve on the Alexander City Board of Education.
Officials are seeking applicants for two positions on the board. Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said it takes a dedicated individual to serve.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s also a great community service,” Thomas said.
Thomas said applications are available on the city’s website at www.alexandercityal.gov/forms and the application deadline is at 5 p.m. Friday. Interviews will be held with councilmembers via a Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 14.
Thomas said applicants must live within the corporate limits of Alexander City and not in the county or police jurisdiction.