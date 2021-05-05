Auditors have the information needed to start audits of Alexander City finances for fiscal year 2019.
Alexander City finance director Romy Stamps informed the Alexander City City Council Monday night, accounting firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram has the first needed piece of information to begin the audit and will have the rest soon.
“We were able to submit a trial balance to Carr Riggs on Friday evening,” Stamps said. “Our goal now is to have all of the reporting information that Carr Riggs needs to them by this Friday, May 7.”
Just because the auditor will quickly have all the necessary information for an audit doesn’t mean it's an overnight process.
“We should have the fiscal year ‘19 audit completed in the coming weeks,” Stamps said. “I do say weeks because audits take time.”
Stamps said everyone in the city finance department played a role and continue to play a role in the progress on the audits.
“I want to commend my finance team,” Stamps said. “They are phenomenal. Alicia, Dot, Ginger and Ms. Elaine, they have been digging in, working late to make sure this was done. The credit goes to them.
“The dedicated two weeks our finance team put into the audit in April proved fruitful,” Stamps said. “We were able to find items that Jackson Thornton allowed us to release to Carr Riggs so we begin on our fiscal year ‘19 audit.”
Alexander City has been using two accounting firms. Jackson Thorton has been employed for several years to help clean up the city’s books to allow for audits. Carr, Riggs and Ingram are the city’s auditors. Stamps said the finance team and Mayor Woody Baird met with representatives of the firms last week.
“Both of these firms are extremely dedicated to getting Alexander City where it needs to be both operationally and financially,” Stamps said.
Stamps said there is still no rest for the city’s finance team.
“We will begin on Monday working on the fiscal year 20 audit,” Stamps said. I will have a meeting on Wednesday with all of the department heads so we can start on (fiscal year 2022) budget preparations.”