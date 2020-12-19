Auditors gave mixed reviews to the Alexander City City Council about the city’s financials for fiscal year 2018.
Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) auditor Jason Harpe explained to the council at a work session Thursday processes for record keeping were better, but spending in the city’s general fund was a reason to be wary.
“Some good news, findings continue to decline over the past five years; that is a positive,” Harpe said. “Two of the biggest things are removing the lack of knowledge in just preparing the financial statement. We feel like between the staff you had and Jackson Thorton, that can go away. We also removed the concept of not having everything reconciled when you show up to the audit.
“There are still some things here, but they are being worked on. I think over the next year or maybe now, that is caught up. The good news is that the city continues to improve the natural reporting process.”
Audits for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 have not yet been completed and may account for decisions of spending in the general fund. In 2018 the city’s general fund had revenues of $20.7 million and expenditures of $27 million.
“The general fund in 2018, and it was this way in 2017, continues to spend more money than is coming in,” Harpe said. “You have about $6 million excess expenditures over revenue and that is what is transferred in from the business type entities that basically supplement the general fund.”
The council has previously approved borrowing money from the city’s utilities with the intent of paying it back. So far, those funds have not been repaid.
“We had this discussion last year,” Harpe said. “The city’s general fund has had a history of transferring in money from business operations. By doing that you really supplemented your general fund operations by using business type operations.
“Your fund balance continues to decrease. You do not want to have a deficit fund balance of $3.8 million. You need to really watch your general fund expenses to make sure they don’t exceed revenues. What this has that it didn’t have before is a $3.6 million debt to the electric department. If the city decides not to repay that, that would be considered a transfer in.”
Harpe said a transfer in governmental accounting is similar to a business writing off a bad debt in corporate accounting.
Harpe said the city’s business functions, electric, gas, water, sewer and the golf course had improved over fiscal year 2017.
“In 2017, they had a cumulative $1.3 million loss,” Harpe said. “For 2018, it was a $78,000 loss.”
Harpe said the city’s electric utility made about $500,000, the gas utility about $233,000 but the other functions did not.
“Water and sewer, there are some significant losses occurring,” Harpe said. “It needs monitoring.”
Jackson Thornton presented a cost of services study to the city council in October noting large losses in sewer based on 2017 audited records.
Harpe said the golf course saw a profit in 2018 due to a $750,000 transfer for its operation.
Councilmembers asked Harpe if the city could take on more debt. Harpe said the audit doesn’t give that judgement, but as an accountant if things continue as they are, it could be worrisome for the city.
“I am concerned money from business type activities is supplementing the general fund,” Harpe said. “Looking at this, I don’t think you have any (capacity to borrow money). You have a $6.2 million deficit in your general fund. I don’t know where any capacity would come from to service the debt.”
Harpe said the continuance of large transfers from the city’s business operations could harm them too.
“You are using the money over here when they need the money to borrow,” Harpe said. “It is critical to get this fixed and leave that money over there so they can go borrow. I think they do (have borrowing capacity). They have that income, except sewer. That is the first key piece from 2021 forward is getting your hands around the general fund. That is difficult too because $3.7 million of the $6.2 million loss was capital outlay.”
Mayor Woody Baird said his research and conversations reveal the issue of catching up the city’s financial statements is a large obstacle to being able to borrow funds.
“It has been stated to me until we get the audits done, there is no way to borrow money,” Baird said. “If that (deficit) keeps rising, nobody will loan us money.”
Baird and council president Buffy Colvin introduced Ken Funderburk with public finance firm Stifel. Funderburk said transfers from city utilities to general fund are not uncommon but have to be managed carefully. Funderburk said given the audited records available, getting financing of any sort for the general fund would not be possible until audits are up to date. He said there may be an opportunity for financing in the city’s utilities.
“Additional debt for the water or electric is possible through a revenue bond, not a general obligation at this time,” Funderburk said. “You would have to have bond insurance.”
Funderburk said bond insurance and rating agencies could use two year old audits.
“Counties don’t have the luxury of having Carr Riggs Ingram doing their audit,” Funderburk said. “They have to use the state. There are about eight counties that have up-to-date audits. We deal with 2018 (audits) all the time. That is about to flip to 2019. Bond issuers are going to tell us we have to have 2019 to get insurance now.”
Financing at this time would require increases in utility rates and other forms of financing are slim.
“It is possible to do a revenue bond against that stream of revenue,” Funderburk said. “General obligation is probably a mountain too high to climb at the moment. Rating agency, you wouldn’t want the result.”
The 2019 audit is not yet in the hands of Harpe and CRI as it is still waiting for Jackson Thornton to finish documents.
“It is hard to schedule an audit when you don’t know when things will be ready,” Harpe said. “It makes it real tough.”
Baird said a meeting was scheduled for next week to discuss the issue with Jackson Thornton.
“We have a meeting next week with them,” Harpe said. “My goal is to get both of them done by June if any way at all possible. If it costs us some money, we have got to do it.”
Councilmember Eric Brown said information presented Thursday would have resulted in different decisions just a few months ago.
“Simple things are killing us,” Brown said. “If this (audit) had been here prior to this current budget, there would have been some different choices made. Even though this is from two years ago, there would have been different choices from me for sure.”
Brown recognizes utilities could be managed with not too much work, but other budgets for the city is a different story.
“The enterprise funds could be easily resolved with the rate study; there would be some pushback,” Brown said. “This overage in general fund, we have very little wiggle room. The fat has got to be trimmed in the general fund.”
Improvements were made in other areas of the city’s financial statements. Harpe said major changes to governmental accounting occurred in 2004 and standards continue to change to offer taxpayers more transparency.
“The city has had a history of not implementing those,” Harpe said. “One of those implemented this year that wasn’t in 2017 was liability for post employment benefits.”
Alexander City’s pension liability is $8.7 million. Harpe said the number is large but as long as the city keeps up with payments to Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) the issue will rectify itself over time.
Harpe noted improvements in checks and balances of internal controls have improved too.
Funderburk said the city is not carrying too much debt but the bank note for the municipal complex needs to be addressed as it will be considered short term financing with its five year maturity, but other issues must be addressed too.
“The debt profile is not bad; you have some rolling off in the relatively soon and the education (bonds are) gone, but you have that city hall bank note,” Funderburk said. “That deficit spending in the general fund has got to be addressed. That will continue to be a weight on this community. I’m glad y’all are addressing it.”
The council has approval of the 2018 audit on its agenda for Monday. It also has three separate executive sessions scheduled. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
The council learned the open finance director had three applications, two from current city employees and one external application. The council hopes to interview the candidates at a 4 p.m. work session before Monday’s meeting so it will be able to make an appointment at its first January meeting.