Alexander City Arts is debuting its first show for their 54th season later this month.
To kick off the 2022-2023 season, the group is performing “Einstein!” — a one-man show telling the real-life story of Albert Einstein. Mary Perry, president of the Alexander City Arts Council, said this performance in honor of the 100th anniversary of Einstein proving his theory of relativity.
“He [Einstein] talks about how he came up with that theory,” Perry said. “And all of the challenges and obstacles he faced in getting that theory accepted, which now we know is one of the major building blocks of physics in our world today.”
“Einstein!” is also a continuation of their educational performances for the local school systems. Students from the Alexander City School will be invited to attend the first performance at Benjamin Russell High School Auditorium on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.
Then on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. students from Central Alabama Community College, Tallapoosa County School System, Coosa County School System and the Veritas Lake Martin Christian School will be able to see the second performance. The public performance for “Einstein!” will be later that day at 7 p.m. at BRHS Auditorium.
Meanwhile on Nov. 17, “Women Icons of Country” will be playing at 7 pm. in the Benjamin Russell Auditorium. This show will feature songs from Patsy Cline, Lorretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.
“For those Alex City Arts patrons that have been with us and attended last October, the Johnny Cash show called ‘Cash back,’” Perry said. “This is the artist that sang the June Carter Cash portion of that show.”
To bring in the Christmas season, the Alexander City Theatre, Inc. (Act II) will put on “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” with the story of six boys starting a local Sunday school Christmas pageant.
The performances are Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. All of the performances will be held at the Betty Carol Graham Technology Center at Central Alabama Community College.
For Valentine’s Day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will be visiting Alexander City on February 14 at Willow Point Country Club. This event will host an optional dinner at 6 p.m. and the Glenn Miller performance will start at 7 p.m. for couples to dance the night away.
“It was kind of my concept from the beginning to do that dining and dancing with Glenn Miller orchestra,” Perry said. “And it's coming together with a lot of work from our council to figure out how to do it and how to make it work and how to offer fine dining…That to me is one I'm looking the most forward to and I don't even have a dancing partner.”
Due to it being a dinner, dance and performance, Alex City Arts will be taking reservations for this showing. The dinner portion of the evening will also be at an additional cost.
Then close to St. Patrick’s Day, the Celtic Angels Ireland will be performing at BRHS Auditorium on March 21 at 7 p.m. It will feature six female singers and several male dancers performing to traditional Irish music played by their band.
On April 2, the Auburn University Singers will return to Alexander City for their spring concert. The AU Singers will begin their show at 2 p.m. in the Betty Carol Graham Technology Center.
The season then comes to an end with “Assisted Living: The Musical.” This musical is a vaudeville-style tale set in Pelican’s Roost retirement community. It will take the stage on April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Betty Carol Graham Technology Center.
With the theme for this season being “Growing Alexander City Through Art,” Perry said they have never had such a diverse season.
“As president, I am so grateful for all the effort that the members of the Arts Council has put into making this season happen and I'm grateful to our patrons for wanting to come and buy season tickets for everything,” Perry said. “And we hope we have a season that they will truly find enjoyable. It's a more varied season than we've been able to have in the past, in that we cover more of the arts, with dance, drama and music.”
For each performance, tickets are $20 at the door, aside from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “AU Singers,” which are free to the public. Students and children are free for all performances. Online tickets are available on their website with an additional service fee charge.
Season tickets are also available with the friend level starting at $90, the benefactors level at $140 and the angel level at $180.
“Financial support for these programs comes from our patrons, who have been very loyal over the years, the Alabama State Council on the Arts and ticket sales,” Larry Jennings, treasurer for the Alexander City Arts Council, said in a press release. “Besides that, we are working diligently to provide a variety of quality entertainment that people will enjoy and look forward to seeing.”