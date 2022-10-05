Alex City Arts

Last season, Alexander City Arts started showing educational performances for the school systems, which they plan to continue for this new season with “Einstein!”

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Alexander City Arts is debuting its first show for their 54th season later this month.

Alexander City Arts 2022-2023 season
Buy Now

Alex City Arts kicks off the season with “Einstein!” and wraps it up with “Assisted Living: The Musical.” 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you