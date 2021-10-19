There will be fewer citations on Alexander City audits in the future.
The city had not formally adopted a records retention policy prior to Monday’s city council meeting. Auditors had cited the city on its 2017 and 2018 audits for not having one.
“We have to at least follow the state’s policy,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. “In some ways ours will be more stringent but not ever more lax than the state.”
The records retention policy defines what records are preserved and for how long. Certain records can be destroyed after a few years while others are required to be maintained both physically and electronically. Thomas said no records would ever be destroyed under this policy without the department signing off on it.
The council amended an ordinance for the Arts and Entertainment District. The amendment only pertains to the event committee. It names the three member committee by position being the Alexander City Main Street director, the city’s police chief and the city clerk.
The council entered an executive session for approximately 20 minutes but no action was taken when it resumed its regular meeting.
In a work session the council discussed setting a procedure for requests renaming city streets. Discussion centered around requiring 90% of property owners on a street where a new name was sought to sign a petition and for a public hearing to be held before the council would consider a name change. The council did not vote on the issue and it could come up at a future meeting. The council also heard from Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Association (EMA) director Jason Moran about the need to adopt a districtwide hazard mitigation plan. If approved the plan would allow FEMA to reimburse the city for certain expenditures related to disaster response. The plan will be up for a vote at a future meeting.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley was present for the meeting via phone and councilmember Scott Hardy was absent from the meeting traveling for work.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 16 work session and the Oct. 4 regular meeting
• Authorized the mayor to file a pre-application and application for state and federal funds for airfield lighting improvements at the Thomas C. Russell Field Airport. The state and federal grants require no matching funds.
• Approved a request to hold the city’s annual Christmas parade Monday, Dec. 6 and a car and motorcycle show at Veterans Park in the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex for Saturday, Nov. 13
• Approved an ordinance exempting certain items from municipal sales tax during the Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.