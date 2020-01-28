Tax time rolls around every year and unlike a bad habit, filing income taxes isn’t something that can go away.
There are many options to file. Some like to mail in returns, some will e-file and others will just hand it off to somebody else to file with the Internal Revenue Service. Regardless of how someone decides to fill out those 1040s and Schedule Cs, Alexander City-based accountant Dianne Naler said filers should make sure they have a few things handy first.
“Filers have to have W2s and 1099s showing other incomes like interest,” Naler said. “They will also need their mortgage interest forms. Filers have got to have a state-issued photo ID.”
Some people filing taxes want to get a head start on things hoping to get a refund back quickly but Naler cautioned about being in a rush.
“You can’t use the last check stub,” Naler said. “A lot of times they may miss deductions by putting the listed gross income. They need to wait and use W2s.”
Employers have until Jan. 31 to give employees W2s.
A lot of people hope they have deductions to chip away at the taxable income. Naler said there are deductions to be found but to be careful.
“With dependents, filers need to be sure and have Social Security numbers and have the name as Social Security has them,” Naler said. “Having another name can mess things up. “If a filer is a divorced parent, they need to make sure the other parent isn’t claiming. If both parents claim, it can become a mess.”
Naler said those eligible to claim education credits for student loans or tuition in some cases need to have the form 1098T.
“Those numbers will have to agree with what they have or you will get a note from the IRS,” Naler said.
The standard deduction for individuals is $12,200, $18,350 for heads of household and $24,400 for married couples. It is possible to get larger deductions by itemizing, but it is difficult.
“It is very hard for people to get enough deductions to itemize,” Naler said. “To do so you would have to have a large amount of mortgage interest in most cases.”
Naler said only 7.5% of spending on medical can be counted in deductions meaning $10,000 in qualified medical spending in the past year only equates to a $750 deduction.
Naler said a few things have changed where taxpayers can amend previous filings to get a refund. She said Congress put some exemptions and deductions back in place that expired in 2018. Mortgage insurance fees, credits for home renovations involving energy savings, some medical and some tuition for education might be eligible but not always dollar for dollar.
“If they had them, they need to let somebody amend them so they can get returns,” Naler said.
The deadline for filing with the IRS and for state income taxes with the Alabama Department of Revenue is April 15. Filers can get an extension to file with a deadline of Oct. 15 but filers must pay the tax by April 15.
The biggest factor in filing is gathering the information and looking at it early. Naler said to get an appointment early if you are going to get someone else to help you file.
“If you want yours filed without an extension, you better get things in early,” Naler said. “Many accountants will have a cutoff and it will be first in first out after that.”
The Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) has a few tips and suggestions to help you file your return safely and get your refund as quickly as possible. Filing early can help the department get refunds approved earlier, plus it enables taxpayers to get ahead of ID thieves.
Safety first
ADOR plays an important role in preventing state revenue and taxpayer money from ending up in the wrong hands. Fraud detection reviews, accuracy checks and matching against employer W2s does require a little extra time, but it helps ensure taxpayers get their money rather than fraudsters.
Take a selfie to get your refund sooner
Want to speed up your refund and protect your identity? Then download the IDEMIA eID mobile app and follow the guided process in the app to enroll. Your photo and driver’s license data will be authenticated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to verify your identity. With the eID verified, you can go to My Alabama Taxes (www.myalabamataxes.alabama.gov) and click on “Register My IDEMIA eID” under “Quick links for individuals” to register your eID and enroll in the “Opt-In” program. This program will notify you when a return is filed with the department using your information by sending a notification through your eID app. The app will allow you to securely verify that you did file the return or decline the transaction because you did not file the return. Bonus – your eID-verified return will be processed more quickly. The eID app is free and available in both the App Store and Google Play.
Let’s keep in touch
After returns are filed, the department may send letters asking for more information. If a taxpayer receives a letter from the department, they should respond quickly so the department can review their information and get their refund to them as soon as possible. Remember the department will never contact taxpayers initially by phone, text or email, only by letters sent through the mail.
Beware of scams. Do not give anyone your personal information without confirming they are the proper authorities.
Fraud detection
To detect and combat tax identity theft, ADOR uses a variety of methods to validate identities and tax returns. To help protect personally identifiable information and keep dollars from going to criminals, the department may send:
An Identity Confirmation letter that asks the taxpayer to take a short online quiz or provide copies of documents to verify their identity (http://revenue.alabama.gov/idquiz/)
A return verification letter that asks the taxpayer to verify online whether they or their representative filed the tax return the department received
Accuracy checks
The department stops and reviews about 3% to 5% of individual income tax returns each year to resolve mathematical errors or request missing information. To be sure that tax returns correctly reflect information and intent, the department may send:
• A Request for Information letter that asks for missing or additional information to support data reported on the tax return.
• A Tax Computation Change letter that provides an explanation of changes that were made to the tax return
Refunds
How long will it take?
The date a return is filed and how the return is filed largely determines when the refund can be issued. For example, electronically filed returns are received and processed significantly faster than returns that are mailed to ADOR. Also, if an error-free return is mailed in January or February, the taxpayer can expect to receive their refund sooner than if the return is filed in March or April. Last year, 28% of the income tax returns filed were received between April 1 and April 30. Returns filed this close to the deadline may require as many as 90 days to process.
First-time filers
It will take additional time for new filers to be validated and entered into the department’s system. Until that time, the Refund Status website won’t recognize these taxpayers and will report their returns as “not entered in system.” It will take approximately 10 to 12 weeks to process a first-time filer’s return.
E-filers
Generally, e-filers can expect their refund about eight to 10 weeks after the date they receive their filing acknowledgement from the state.
Paper filers
The return will take about eight to 12 weeks to process. The department must manually enter information from paper returns into the database.
If the taxpayer received a letter from the department asking for more information or to verify identity, the refund will be delayed until the requested information is received and reviewed by the department.
Where’s your refund?
The department will begin releasing 2019 income tax refunds on March 1. This will allow time to properly vet and process the returns of early filers, confirm the accuracy of legitimate returns, and filter out fraudulent returns. The best way to track the progress of refunds is My Alabama Taxes (www.myalabamataxes.alabama.gov). It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those taxpayers who don’t have internet access can track their refund progress by calling the automated refund system toll?free at 1-855-894-7391 or the department’s call center at 1-800-535-9410.
File for free
Taxpayers can file state returns for free using My Alabama Taxes. Filing returns on MAT requires taxpayers to sign up for a MAT username to access their income tax account, file their returns and make payments. Sign up for MAT at www.myalabamataxes.alabama.gov.