Carla Johnette Lamborne of Alexander City has been arrested following a grand jury indictments on first-degree theft, identity theft and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
A Tallapoosa County grand jury returned the true bills where it found sufficient evidence for the charges.
The indictment said Lamborne took currency from her employer Dr. Billy Sellers Jr. in excess of $2,500, used identifying information of Sellers to obtain goods and services for herself or a third person and used, attempted to use or allowed to be used three credit or debit cards from Bank of America and one credit or debit card from First Bank.
The indictment stems from an Alexander City Police Department investigation following the November 2018 report of an employee stealing from a business. An incident report dated Nov. 16 states about $50,000 was taken between January 2017 and October 2018.
ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood could not confirm the amount at the time but did confirm a report of theft by an employee was reported by a business on U.S. Highway 280. He also stated the employee no longer worked at the business.
Lamborne, 57, was arrested Wednesday and posted a $35,000 bond at the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Alabama Code 13A-8-3 defines first-degree theft as when the property taken exceeds a value of $2,500. It is classified as a Class B felony and is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card is a Class D felony and is punishable by one to five years in prison if found guilty.