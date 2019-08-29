An Alexander City woman has been indicted for assaulting a Tallapoosa County deputy sheriff with bodily fluids.
Shena Louise Smith, 27, was indicted by a Tallapoosa grand jury last week according to court records.
“Shena Louise Smith…did knowingly cause or attempt to cause another person to come into contact with a bodily fluid,” the indictment reads. “Smith spit in the deputy’s face knowing that she has a communicable disease.”
According to arrest records and court documents, deputies were trying to serve a warrant for second-degree bail jumping July 10 when Smith spit in the deputy’s face.
Smith has a $25,000 bond available to her and is currently being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail.