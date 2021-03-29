Winn-Dixie pharmacies will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccines in 12 locations in the state including Alexander City, parent company Southeastern Grocers announced last week.
Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has allocated 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the 12 Winn-Dixie locations, which will arrive Wednesday.
Alex City's Winn-Dixie will begin vaccinations Wednesday and continue through Saturday while supplies last, the pharmacy confirmed. The store is also expecting to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.
Those who are vaccine-eligible can schedule an appointment online at the Winn-Dixie website.
For a full list of vaccine locations see below:
• Alexander City
• Anniston
• Auburn
• Birmingham (Montevallo Road)
• Clanton
• Millbrook
• Montgomery (Mobile Highway)
• Montgomery (Vaughn Road)
• Pinson
• Tuscaloosa (University Boulevard East)
• Tuscaloosa (Highway 69 South)
• Wetumpka
Vaccines are also currently being given in Tallapoosa County through Tallapoosa County Health Department, Russell Medical, Lake Martin Community Hospital, MainStreet Family Care, Jackson Drugs and Walmart.