Winn-Dixie pharmacies are partnering with the federal government to distribute free N95 masks, parent company Southeastern Grocers announced this week, with the Alexander City location expecting its first shipment Friday.
Supply is limited to three masks per person, Winn-Dixie pharmacist Kelli Sims said, but are otherwise free of charge to customers. Sims said the store on U.S. Highway 280 will be receiving a second shipment about a week later.
The program is part of a nationwide rollout of 400 million free N95 masks announced by the White House last week, coming from the National Strategic Stockpile.
Masks are distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (H.H.S.) through its Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which was originally set up last year to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to a network of 41,000 locations. Other participating retailers including Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger said N95 masks will be available at some stores as soon as Friday.
Earlier this month, the C.D.C. updated its guidance to establish a hierarchy of masks, though it stopped short of recommending one mask over the other. According to the new guidance, loosely woven cloth masks offer the least amount of protection and are superseded by layered, finely woven masks for "more protection," disposable surgical masks or KN95s for "even more protection" and approved respirators such as N95s for the "highest level of protection."