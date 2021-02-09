Walmart and Sam's Club will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations in several Alabama locations including Alexander City beginning Feb. 12, the retail company announced Tuesday.
According to the announcement, appointments can be made on the Walmart website. At present, the website does not yet appear to be accepting appointments.
Walmart COVID-19 vaccinations will be allocated according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) guidelines. On Monday, ADPH widened vaccine eligibility to certain key workers and residents 65 and older.