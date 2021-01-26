Starting Jan. 26, the Alexander City Walmart is offering online grocery orders for pickup which customers can purchase through the store's mobile app.
Unlike delivery, pickup is free, according to Walmart's website. As of last year, grocery pickup is available in about 3,000 retail locations.
According to Walmart's careers page, the job of online order filling is "extremely fast paced" and "can be intense, especially in the evenings, on weekends, and during a holiday season."
Last year, Walmart's U.S. sales grew 6.2% and income 9.9% year-on-year in the retail giant's third quarter, according to the company's November earnings release.
"Our associates continue to impress during this challenging year," CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. "They are working together to serve customers and communities in new, relevant ways and we're very proud of them."