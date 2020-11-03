Most wore masks; some bore their faces at The Mill Two Eighty and Cooper Recreation Center polling locations this morning.
Social distancing was relatively easy to maintain during the brief respite in wait time between the pre-work rush and the expected lunchtime crowd. As of 2 p.m., at least 1,000 voters had voted at The Mill Two Eighty.
“Today we have the opportunity to either retain or elect a new president, as well as some down-ballot races here in this state,” Alexander City councilmember Scott Hardy said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re supporting as long as you’re supporting someone and exercising your right to vote as a citizen.”
Outside, keeping their obligatory 30-foot distance from the Cooper Recreation Center entrance, Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC) members handed out sample ballots showing a straight Democratic ticket.
“We do this at every election,” ADC member Beverly White said.
While acknowledging Alabama is a deep-red state, the ADC still has the goal of getting as many Democratic votes as they can, White said.
“It’s a Black organization, and we’re not embarrassed by it,” she said. “We’re targeting African American people and Democrats if they want this ballot.”
Voters praised volunteers for the orderly polling locations in spite of the pandemic.
They also stressed the imperative of voting.
“I strained my back this weekend and then I came in here to vote anyway,” one resident said.
Polling locations remain open until 7 p.m.