For the last two years voters of the largest box in Tallapoosa County have been temporarily voting at The Mill Two Eighty instead of the National Guard Armory, where voters had previously gone for many years. Tuesday voters will return to the Alabama National Guard in Alexander City after renovations, which forced the polling location to move to The Mill Two Eighty, were completed.
“We would like to thank Russell Medical for their generosity in making The Mill Two Eighty available as a temporary polling location for the 2020 elections,” Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Talmadge East said. “Now that the renovations at the National Guard Armory are complete, it is necessary for us to relocate the largest individual polling location in Tallapoosa County back to the Armory. Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett has already been in touch with the National Guard and we expect a smooth transition.”
New polling facility coming to Mary’s Crossroads
The Tallapoosa County polling location at Mary’s Crossroads in the Camp Hill area has received a new voting house, which replaced a decades old cinder block building.
“It was determined by county officials that the old block structure at Mary’s Crossroads was in need of repair to the point that it was no longer cost effective to maintain it,” East said. “I would like to thank the members of the Tallapoosa County Commission for seeing and meeting the needs of Tallapoosa County voters and poll workers in this area of the county. When it was determined that this needed to be done, the commission was swift in their response and this change will make it easier on poll workers, as well as those that vote at the Mary’s Crossroads location.”
On the Ballot
Voters in Tallapoosa County must decide to vote in the Democrat or Republican Primary. If a runoff is needed, someone who voted in the Democratic primary cannot vote in the Republican primary. Someone who voted in the Republican primary, cannot vote in the Democratic primary.
Voters can cast votes for governor, Third Congressional District representative, attorney general, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 5, Secretary of State, State Auditor, Public Service Commission Place No. 1 and Place No. 2, District Attorney Fifth Judicial Circuit and some voters can cast a ballot in the Tallapoosa County Commission District No. 3 race.
Voters can also cast a vote on an amendment to the state constitution concerning the issuance of bonds.
Polling locations in Tallapoosa County
• Alexander City Housing Authority at 2166 County Road, Alexander City
• Cooper Community Center at 626 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Alexander City
• Duncan Memorial Community Center at 4021 Hillabee Road, Alexander City
• Our Town Volunteer Fire Department at 2350 Willow Point, Road Alexander City
• Alexander City National Guard Armory at 2101 Sugar Creek Road, Alexander City
• Alexander City Fire Station 2 at 209 Adams Circle, Alexander City
• Hillabee Baptist Church at Pearson Chapel Road, Alexander City
• Hackneyville Fire Department at 9438 Highway 63 North, Alexander City
• Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 7779 Sanford Road, Alexander City
• New Site Town Hall at 12791 Highway 22 East, New Site
• Eagle Creek Baptist Church at 7680 Horseshoe Bend Road, Dadeville
• Dadeville Recreation Center at 600 East Columbus Street, Dadeville
• Manoy Voting House at 1176 Youngs Ferry Road, Jacksons Gap
• New Paces Point Volunteer Fire Department at 9442 County Road 34, Dadeville
• Union Community Building at 4191 Highway 50, Dadeville
• Sardis Community Building at 10367 Highway 50, Dadeville
• Reeltown Fire Department at 4084 Highway 120, Notasulga
• Tallassee City Hall at 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee
• Wall Street Community Center at 415 Wall Street, Tallassee
• Pentecost United Methodist Church at 3665 Churchhill Road, Camp Hill
• Mary’s Cross Road Voting House at 17374 Highway 50, Camp Hill
• Tallapoosa County Career Tech Center at 251 Martin Luther King Street, Camp Hill
• Fellowship Baptist Church at 1731 Buttston Road, Dadeville
• Daviston Community Center at 22902 Highway 22 East, Daviston
• Jacksons Gap Volunteer Fire Department at 1470 Main Street, Jacksons Gap