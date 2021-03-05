Alexander City’s urban forest now has 12 more trees.
Last month, Alex City mayor Woody Baird proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 13 Arbor Day and the Alexander City Tree Board recognized the day by planting nine trident maples at the new splash pad at the Sportplex and replacing three red maples along the soccer complex sidewalks. The tree board has now planted more than 370 trees in Alex City.
This project was done with the help and coordination of Sonny Wilson and the Parks and Recreation Department. Also there to assist was the Benjamin Russell High School chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA). The chapter was represented by Trace McCaleb, Cameron Vickers, Slade Davis, Paige Forbus and Camden Adair, along with faculty advisor Josh Williams.
Tree board members present were Larry Bates, Eric Brown, Richard Wagoner, Rick Jones and Hugh Neighbors. Eric Brown’s son Hagan Brown was also there to help.
The trees were mostly paid for by a $1,000 grant from the Good Roots program of the Alabama Power Foundation. The Good Roots program supports programs that:
• Maintain an excellent quality of life in communities
• Enhance and improve the quality of the environment in communities across the state
• Encourage active community involvement
The foundation believes trees are key to creating healthy environments and improving the quality of life in Alabama. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and filter dust, pollen and other pollutants from the air and release oxygen. Tree-shaded neighborhoods can be three to six degrees cooler and properly placed trees can decrease air conditioning bills up to 75%. Good Roots recipients must be public entities and must plant the trees in public areas.
Arbor Day began in Nebraska in 1872 when newspaper publisher J. Sterling Morton proposed a day set aside to planting trees on the treeless plains. Over a million trees were planted in Nebraska on that first Arbor Day. In 1939, the National Arbor Day Committee was formed and Arbor Day is now celebrated throughout the nation and the world.