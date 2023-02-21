Feb. 20, 2023 Alexander City City Council meeting
Buy Now

City attorney Larkin Radney discussed the impact of a statewide legal settlement Monday that has been reached between Alabama and several companies in relation to opioid abuse. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Alexander City could receive hundreds of thousands dollars stemming from state lawsuits over opioid abuse. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you