Alexander City could receive hundreds of thousands dollars stemming from state lawsuits over opioid abuse.
The Alexander City City Council voted Monday to authorize the city to join other Alabama municipalities and counties as beneficiaries in a Alabama opioid settlement with several companies, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.
The city council resolution regarding the decision states Alexander City has suffered harm as a result of the opioid epidemic, and the city finds the terms of the current settlement agreements acceptable and in the best interest of the community.
In November, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Walmart and the state had agreed to a $44 million agreement to fund opioid abatement statewide. During a Monday city council meeting, city attorney Larkin Radney delved into the exact dollar amount he said the state could reward to Alexander City.
“The state has settled with Walmart. The high we may receive as a participating city is $510,000 and the low, based on the different contingencies I just told you (councilmembers), would be $476,00,” Radney said.
Radney said he is not representing the city in the settlement because of the high attorney fees that would be accrued, but said as with the city’s two prior opioid settlements, the population size will factor into the exact dollar amount in addition to other variables.
“They’re conditioned on those factors: attorney fees, the amount of participation and the final allocation by the state as to what each county or city will receive and that is normally based on population, which is what occurred last time,” he said.
According to the state attorney general's office, the total value the state has finalized from opioid settlements currently exceeds $300 million. The lawsuits are similar to hundreds across the country where governments are seeking reimbursement of funds spent battling opioid addiction.
Among those settlements, Radney said Walmart will provide a lump-sum payment while Walgreens and CVS have agreed to annual installments over a 15- and 10-year period, respectively.
In Alabama specifically, Radney said the settlement agreement and court order states the funds are required to be designated for opioid mediation.
“I afforded to the city a long list of what it can be used for: health, education, law enforcement, and emergency personnel,” he said. “It will be helpful in those aspects and I would suggest once we get more knowledge and know what amount of money the city will receive, we get some clarifications on the usage.”
The deadline for Alabama municipalities and counties to participate in the statewide settlement is March 1.