2022 MLK Celebration
Buy Now

For the 33rd year, Alexander City will have a parade on Martin Luther King Day when thousands will line the streets or take part in the parade, similar to as pictured above during the 2022 parade. 

 File / The Outlook

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16 this year, and Alexander City organizations are planning several events to commemorate the national holiday.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you