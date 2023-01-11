Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16 this year, and Alexander City organizations are planning several events to commemorate the national holiday.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was initially declared a federal holiday in 1983 and is marked annually on the third Monday in January. The occasion specifically celebrates the civil rights leader’s legacy as well as King’s Jan. 15 birthday.
In the decades since the holiday's founding, Alexander City residents have transformed the occasion into a treasured local tradition.
The Alexander City Martin Luther King Jr. Committee has hosted a yearly celebration since the first Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in the city.
This year is no exception, with the committee planning an extended celebration in the form of multiple events spread between Jan. 14-16.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports will kick off the festivities in Alexander City with a youth basketball tournament at Cooper Community Center on Jan. 14 beginning at 9 a.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, history will then come alive through dramatizations of major events in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.
The celebrations will peak Monday, Jan. 16, with several events throughout the day, including a parade beginning at 9 a.m. at Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School.
Following the parade, a community program will be held at 11 a.m. at the school’s flagpole and will feature Rev. Christopher M. Todd, senior pastor of The New Home Missionary Baptist Church, as the keynote speaker.
Festivities will conclude with a youth basketball championship being held at 1 p.m. at Cooper Community Center.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.