Leaders in Alexander City and Dadeville are joining with the Alabama Family Rights Association to encourage parental engagement through Family Week.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins and Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith have already signed proclamations declaring Sept. 30 as Family Day and Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 as Family Week. Leaders in Alexander City are encouraging residents and children to get involved with their loved ones.
Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas and assistant city clerk and human resources assistant Tiffany Patterson have helped organize an art contest for elementary students across city schools with the help of art teacher Debra Griffith.
“They are drawing family portraits,” Patterson said. “Mrs. Griffith said she has learned a lot about her students. She was thankful for the project.”
Griffith said some students created multiple portraits representing the multiple families they are in.
Patterson said students at Jim Pearson, Stephens and Radney elementary schools are participating and the artwork will be on display for the public.
“They are going to give us the portraits,” Thomas said. “They will be up in city hall next week.”
There are incentives for the children too.
“There will be a winner from each grade,” Thomas said. “We will host a little reception for the winners and their immediate family at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 here at city hall. They will get $50 Chamber Cash, a $20 gift certificate to Playhouse Cinemas and their picture with the mayor and artwork will be in The Outlook.”
The children’s artwork will be on display in city hall Monday through next Friday.
To get families involved Patterson said the city is encouraging families to take photographs.
“We are having a family selfie contest,” Patterson said. “It is sponsored by the city and Kowaliga Country. Kowaliga Country will judge it.”
Patterson said Kowaliga Country is supplying the prize – a family four pack to Wild Adventures Theme Park. She said to enter the contest the photographs will need to be posted on Facebook using the hashtags #MyFamilySelife and #ACFamilyWeek.
The family selfie contest is not just for traditional families.
“We want work families, ball teams and other groups,” Patterson said. “We all have people we consider part of a family.”
Thomas said the city already plans to do something next year and hopes it will include more family activities.
“We thought it was a good thing to do and celebrate family,” Thomas said. “We look forward to doing it next year.”
Family Day is a national movement to celebrate parental engagement as an effective tool to help keep America’s children substance-free the Alabama Family Rights Association (AFRA) said in a release.
“Families are the cornerstone of an orderly society,” AFRA said a release. “However, over the last several decades, Alabama families have grown progressively weaker.”
Family Day in Alabama has evolved to “Family Week” and expanded to reflect the importance of connecting with children throughout the week/day and making a concentrated effort to implement programs that stress the importance of a child’s needs and the importance of interacting together as a family.
Some of the family activities AFRA encourages are organizing a block party in your community, hosting a potluck at church, games that include the family, eating dinner as a family and using conversation starters and organizing a movie night at the park or library.
Local activities for families include numerous hiking trails around Lake Martin with trails developed by the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association and Wind Creek State Park, a day on the shores of Lake Martin at Wind Creek or DARE Park, movies at Playhouse Cinemas, Dadeville is hosting a fall festival and soap box derby Saturday, Oct. 5, the Alexander City Police Department will host National Night Out Tuesday at Strand Park and Alexander City Parks and Recreation is hosting its 39th Annual Oktoberfest 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
AFRA said scientific data indicates that when both parents are actively involved in a child’s life, the outcome is measurably improved. Children spending significant time with their parents and family members decreases the chances of youth suicides, school dropouts, juvenile drug abuse, teen pregnancies and incarceration. Research shows children with hands-on parents are far less likely to exhibit risky and disruptive behavioral problems.
This is an important community and state initiative to remind parents, communities and leaders a child whose parents are not engaged and involved in his or her upbringing and care is a child “at risk.”